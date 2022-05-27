Sports

Bastian commits to  Cal State Fullerton

Bahamian set to play NCAA Division I basketball for the first time

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email May 27, 2022
105 2 minute read
Bahamian collegiate basketball player Lathaniel Bastian has transferred from Angelo State University to Cal State at Fullerton, moving from NCAA Division II basketball to the NCAA Division I. ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY

After the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II basketball season ended, Bahamian collegiate basketball player Lathaniel ‘Tanny’ Bastian took a gamble, entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. That gamble paid off as the NCAA Division II player came out of the portal by committing to play for the Cal State at Fullerton Titans in NCAA Division I basketball.

The move to division one basketball shows that hard work pays off. Bastian went from Doris Johnson Senior High School to play in the junior college ranks for Trinity Valley Community College before heading to play for the Angelo State University Rams in NCAA DII last season.

A hyped Bastian posted on Instagram about the upward movement of his basketball career.

“I am excited to continue my basketball career at the division one level. With that being said, I am proud to announce my commitment to Cal State Fullerton for the rest of my college career. Go Titans,” Bastian posted.

Bastian had several options to choose from such as Glenville State, Benedict College and the University of Charleston.

He joins a Titans basketball program headed by Dedrique Taylor who has been at the helm for nine seasons. They finished with a 21-11 win/loss record overall and 11-4 in the Big West Conference. They are the reigning champions in the conference after narrowly defeating Long Beach State, 72-71, in the championship game. After receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, they played and lost 78-61 against Duke University in the first round.

The 6’8” 220-pound forward finished his only season for the Rams averaging 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game. His rebounds and blocks were the highest on his team. Bastian shot a blistering 61 percent from the field. Those numbers earned him Lone Star Conference (LSC) All-Conference Honorable Mention.

The Rams finished with a 20-10 win/loss overall record, 9-6 in the LSC.

Bastian’s highest single-game point total of the season of 23 points was in a 79-74 loss for his team to Western New Mexico. He shot 8-for-12 from the field in 26 minutes of play. Bastian missed a double-double in that game by just one rebound. He also finished with three blocks in that game and shot 7-for-12 from the charity stripe.

Bastian grabbed a season-high 16 boards against West Texas A&M on March 3. His season high of four blocks was in November against Northwest Nazarene.

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email May 27, 2022
105 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Simba French

Simba French

Simba joined The Nassau Guardian in 2012 as a technical producer for Guardian Radio 96.9 FM. He joined the Editorial Department as a sports reporter in 2018. Simba has covered a wide range of sports stories, including the 2018 CARIFTA in Nassau, Bahamas. Education: College of the Bahamas, BA Media Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of A total of 11 UB Mingoes student-athletes graduate in Class of 2022

A total of 11 UB Mingoes student-athletes graduate in Class of 2022

May 27, 2022
Photo of College football bowl season begins in The Bahamas again

College football bowl season begins in The Bahamas again

May 27, 2022
Photo of PM vows budget boost for sports

PM vows budget boost for sports

May 26, 2022
Photo of Knowles wins player of the week award

Knowles wins player of the week award

May 26, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker