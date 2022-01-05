HomeNews

Bastian: Gaming winnings tax never made sense

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 4 hours ago
253 1 minute read
Sebas Bastian.

Following the announcement that the government will repeal the patron tax on gaming winnings, Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian said yesterday that the tax “never made sense to begin with”.

“It would have driven players back to the unregulated market while reducing the regulated tax revenue,” Bastian said when reached for comment.

“I think the current government’s decision is based on them taking the opportunity to look at the studies and the unintended consequences winning taxes can have.

“I suspect in the end the previous administration realized it was not a tax that yielded much revenue benefit but never sought to correct it.”

Bastian said this highlights the importance of government and stakeholder consultation prior to major changes in an industry, not just gaming.

He said he remains optimistic that gaming operators can expect proper dialogue and due process from the government if any 

future gaming matters arise. 

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the gaming industry is “very, very heavily taxed”.

“And so, we believe that it’s just better to do away with it,” he told reporters outside Cabinet.

The previous administration initially expected to implement the tax on July 1, 2018, coupled with a list of other tax increases for gaming operators.

The government said it would tax gaming patrons through a five percent stamp tax applied on deposits and any non-online games or digital sales.

The patron tax was delayed several times and never implemented.

Web shop operators have labeled the taxes discriminatory, unfair and wrong.

Gaming operators said the increase in taxes would cause them to lay off employees and shut down locations.

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 4 hours ago
253 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward started at The Nassau Guardian in September 2018. Ward covers a wide range of national and social issues. Education: Goldsmiths, University of London, MA in Race, Media and Social Justice

Related Articles

Photo of 130 health workers out of the system

130 health workers out of the system

4 hours ago
Photo of Govt hopes to bring on more healthcare staff as COVID fuels staff shortages

Govt hopes to bring on more healthcare staff as COVID fuels staff shortages

4 hours ago
Photo of BUT says virtual learning issues have not been addressed

BUT says virtual learning issues have not been addressed

4 hours ago
Photo of Virtual Junkanoo to be reaired following corrections

Virtual Junkanoo to be reaired following corrections

4 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker