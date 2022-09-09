Battle 4 Atlantis returns for an 11th year

One of the top early college basketball tournaments, the Bad Boys Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, is set to return for an 11th year at Atlantis resort’s Imperial Ballroom this coming November.

There will be eight National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I men’s teams that will make the trip. That tournament is set for November 23-25. There will also be eight NCAA Division I women’s teams playing. They will play from November 19-21.

“We extend a warm Bahamian welcome to Atlantis Paradise Island for the men’s and women’s Battle 4 Atlantis, the premier early-season NCAA college basketball tournament. The tournament is the highlight of our year, and we couldn’t be more excited to host the athletes, coaches, alumni and fans for what is always a memorable experience,” said Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Complete Sports Management Lea Miller said they are looking forward to the tournament.

“After a groundbreaking inaugural Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis which produced the eventual national champion South Carolina, and the 10th anniversary of the Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis, we are looking forward to another amazing year of world-class college basketball,” Miller said.

The men’s tournament will feature Butler University, Brigham Young University (BYU), the University of Dayton, the University of Kansas, North Carolina State (NC State) University, the University of Southern California, the University of Tennessee, and the University of Wisconsin.

The first game will pit Kansas and NC State going up against each other at noon on November 23.

Winning the men’s tournament last year was Baylor University. They took down Michigan State University (MSU), 75-58, in the championship game to secure their second Battle 4 Atlantis title. They first won it in 2016. They finished the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s National Basketball Tournament in the second round.

Playing in the women’s tournament are Gonzaga University, the University of Louisville, Marquette University, Rutgers University, South Dakota State University, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Tennessee, and the University of Texas.

Tipping off the women’s tournament will be Tennessee and Rutgers at noon on November 19.

Last year, the women’s tournament had some high level teams competing in the first ever Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis championship game as the University of South Carolina took on the University of Connecticut (UConn). These were the same two teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game. In the end, South Carolina won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s title, 73-57, over UConn. They also won the NCAA title.

Atlantis, Paradise Island is the longest-standing international host destination for a collegiate basketball tournament in college basketball history.