Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s Classic headlined by South Carolina, UConn

A 12-game women’s collegiate basketball tournament is set to tip off a busy two weeks of tertiary level basketball in the country.

For the first time, a women’s field will be a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Classic, now in its 10th year. The event is set for this weekend, November 20-22, inside the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. The men’s tournament will be held over Thanksgiving as usual.

For the women’s tournament, a welcome reception is set for the eight National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I teams on Thursday. That will get underway at 7 p.m.

Heading the field for the women are the number one and two ranked teams in the country. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Rankings and they are followed by perennial national champions the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies in the number two position.

Joining them at Atlantis are the Syracuse Orange, Minnesota, South Florida, Oregon, Buffalo and Oklahoma. A total of 10 of the 12 games will be available on FloSports. The championship and third-place games on Monday afternoon will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

President and Managing Director at Atlantis Audrey Oswell said they are delighted to resume the classic after last year’s event was canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is college basketball’s most anticipated early-season tournament,” she said. “In addition to marking our historic 10th year of the tournament, we are excited to welcome the debut of the first Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. It’s an honor to welcome the teams and the many loyal fans to Atlantis Paradise Island this Thanksgiving holiday. We promise you a fantastic tournament, an unforgettable Thanksgiving, and a one-of-a-kind experience at Atlantis Paradise Island.”

In the first game of the tournament on Saturday, the UConn Huskies will battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers. That game will get underway at noon. The game between Syracuse and South Florida will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game between Oregon and Oklahoma will follow at 5 p.m. The featured game Saturday night will be between South Carolina and Buffalo. That game is set for 7:30 p.m.

All four games will be broadcast on FloSports.

The semifinals are set for Sunday, getting underway at noon and the championship game will be held on Monday at noon.

The semifinal games will be broadcasted on FloSports, and the championship game will be aired on ESPN2.

Tickets for the event go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the box office at Atlantis which is in the rotunda between Beach Towers and Coral Towers.