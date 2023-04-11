Bazaar saga continues

The burnt out, crumbling state of the once iconic International Bazaar remains an eyesore that most Grand Bahamians would agree should be demolished.

One of the 15 owners of the bazaar and president of the owners’ association, Chris Paine, agrees that the damaged sections should be torn down including the landmark Japanese-style Tori Gate.

“It is a depressing reminder of what was once the epicenter of Freeport, together with dozens of other derelict properties on Grand Bahama … a testament to over two decades of economic failure,” Paine said.

The property, which once had more than three dozen stores in sections named after regions of the world, suffered major damage from two hurricanes in 2004 and the closure of the Royal Oasis Hotel and Casino.

The abandoned stores were vandalized, many becoming a shelter for vagrants and, over the past six months, have been the target of one or more arsonists.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), which is responsible for the maintenance of properties in Freeport, said in a statement, “We have performed demolitions in the past at our own cost, most recently in February 2022, when we, in partnership with owners, demolished fire-damaged buildings in the Oriental Section.

“The GBPA has engaged, and continues to engage, with operators of the International Bazaar, which include representatives of the Bazaar Association and several property owners, so that we can continue demolition exercises on the dilapidated structures and buildings.

“Most recently, we have issued letters to the owners requiring them to demolish the structures.”

The GBPA explained there is an assessment to determine whether a building should be repaired or demolished. After that, a legal process ensures that everything is done legitimately.

“Demolitions are not always the preferred course of action and unless a building is damaged beyond repair, GBPA encourages building owners to renovate their property,” the GBPA said.

“It is also important to recognize and understand that the current outdated city bylaws are also hampering our efforts to rid the city of the many old, abandoned buildings, including the International Bazaar.

“In addition, we have engaged the government of The Bahamas in advance discussions to approve our requested amendments of the building and sanitary bylaws, which would enable GBPA to execute more demolitions in a timely manner and recoup the associated costs.”

Paine confirmed that the Bazaar is for sale, but did not quote a price or confirm that the owners can agree on a deciding figure.

Godfrey Roberts, who represents AHP Holdings/John Bull Limited, another of the owners, said getting 15 different people to agree on something is very difficult.

He added that back in 2018, an investor wanted to purchase the property for $15 million, which would have gone to the 15 owners.

“However, some of the key players didn’t want to accept that. Now, they’ve got nothing,” Roberts said.

“But I would love to see some type of hospital complex or old folks home put there. It’s a nice piece of property.”

Freeport businessman Darren Cooper said demolishing the buildings is not an easy task.

Cooper said he understands the challenge the GBPA continues to face with not having the proper leverage to deal with building owners.

“I believe that government should step in and give the GBPA the necessary control to deal with many buildings, not just in the Bazaar, buildings that are hazardous and of concern to many residents,” Cooper said.

He added that while the Bazaar is an eyesore, the adjacent Royal Oasis property should also be factored in when it comes to demolition discussions.

“I believe all the derelict buildings should be torn down, removed and the properties be properly cleaned and used temporarily as a green space,” Cooper said.

“Tear them down and make sure that our island and our city get to the place of cleanup, which I think will change the mindset of Grand Bahamians and give us some sense of hope that better days are definitely ahead of us.”