BBF announces junior boys and girls coaching staff

The Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) recently announced its coaching staff for junior boys and girls teams representing The Bahamas this summer in international play.

The boys will be playing at the Centrobasket Under-15 (U15) Boys Championship in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, June 18-22, 2022. They will be playing at the Fernando ‘Rube’ Hernandez Coliseum.

The head coach for that team is Quentin Hall. He will be assisted by Kevin Clarke and Denykco Bowles. The team manager is Delva Francis. George Burrows is the team doctor. The director of basketball operations is Latoya Silver. Rounding out the staff is Stephen Brown as the head of delegation.

“As a federation we are extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of our coaching staff who sacrifice their time and lend their expertise to support our various teams,” expressed BBF President Eugene Horton.

The girls will be playing at the Centrobasket Under-15 (U15) Girls Championship, also set for Gurabo, Puerto Rico, from June 26-30, 2022.

The Head Coach is Varel Davis. Assisting her on the bench will be Anton Francis and Shakira Farrington. Taronya Wildgoose is the team manager. The athletic trainer is Sasha Johnson. Silver is the director of basketball operations and is also the head of delegation.

Horton spoke about the benefits of the sport of basketball.

“We believe that the game of basketball connects people and builds community while changing the lives of talented men and women who deserve exposure on international courts,” Horton said.

The boys are set to open play tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. against Guyana.