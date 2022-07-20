Sports

BBFF ratifies 16-member for the CAC Championships

From left are Open Bikini winner Fania Joseph, Open Wellness winner Cara Saunders and “Mr. Bahamas”, Men’s Overall winner in Bodybuilding, Giovanne Farrington. Overall, 30 athletes took part in the competition.

The Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (BBFF) just staged its novice and national championships this past weekend and wasted no time in naming a 16-member team to compete at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness’ (IFBB) 49th Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships. Competition is slated for July 27 to August 1 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Center in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The team comprises of 10 men and six women.

Making up the team on the men’s side are Gemo Smith (Men’s Muscular Physique), Giovanne Farrington (Men’s Bodybuilding – Middleweight), Orick Nesbitt (Men’s Bodybuilding – Super Heavyweight), Terrion Kemp (Men’s Physique – Junior), Justin Lightbourne (Men’s Physique – Class A), Anthon Moxey (Men’s Physique – Class C), Wedlear Eugene (Men’s Physique – Class D), Judah Forbes (Men’s Physique – Class E) and Kaif Young and Davin Johnson (Men’s Physique – Class F).

On the women’s side, The Bahamas will be represented by Fania Joseph (Women’s Bikini – Class B), Kastachia Stuart (Women’s Bikini – Class G), Britnae Davis (Women’s Bikini – Class H), Cara Saunders and Altonmique Curtis (Women’s Wellness) and Dorcas Cox (Women’s Figure/Body Fitness).

Raymond Tucker and Leonardo Dean are the coaches, and going as judges are Charles Sealy and Robert Harris.

BBFF President Joel Stubbs said he is comfortable with the team that was selected.

“We have a small but elite team that is made up of a few new hungry athletes who are ready to take advantage of this opportunity. The team is paired evenly with eight of them having participated before at the CAC level and eight competing for the very first time. The eight veterans will provide a level of experience and knowledge that will assist in building athletes’ confidence,” Stubbs said.

To get the team to Barbados, Stubbs is appealing for sponsorship.

“We are still counting our pennies and praying and hoping for corporate sponsorship and for the government to assist the national team as we prepare to represent this great little nation of ours,” Stubbs said.

The Bahamas will be competing against countries such as host nation Barbados, Jamaica, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

“Barbados is a country that has developed bodybuilding from the high school level, and so, we expect stiff competition,” Stubbs said. “I expect Team Bahamas to be on the podium collecting hardware in each of the categories that we compete in. Athletes have a very short time in their preparation for the championships but if they can duplicate the same presentation or refine what was displayed on Saturday evening, I think a large number of gold medals will be coming back home.”

Last year, the federation was able to field eight athletes to make the trip to Sal Salvador, El Salvador, for the CACs. Although it was a small team, they produced eight medals that included two gold, three silver and three bronze. With a team double that size, they will look to bring home even more hardware this time around.

