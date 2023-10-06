BCA looking to expand the sport of cricket

The Bahamas Cricket Association (BCA) has facilitated the men’s program engaging in several international matches over the years. Now, BCA President Gregory Taylor Sr. said they are focusing more on youth and women’s cricket.

Taylor sad that it is extremely important to have youth and women’s cricket up and running in the country. He said that the programs are coming along slowly, something that is expected.

The BCA has obtained the services of Nkululeko Serame, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) Level III cricket coach from South Africa. He will take over from Corey Edwards.

“We restarted the youth program, and we are in full swing with it. He (Serame) is in several of the schools, and he is doing the high performance activities on Saturday mornings at Haynes Oval, as well as a few days through the week,” Taylor said.

The association is putting together a women’s team and they are inviting young ladies from ages 15-and-over at Haynes Oval at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Taylor said there are some who have shown interest and will be out this Saturday.

“We have been mandated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have a women’s league and an under-19 girls league so we are trying to work on that. There are some things in the works to have the youth playing. The ICC has been pushing women’s cricket in recent years. A lot of women’s cricket has been played around the world and on television. We are a part of the Americas region. All of the countries in the region have to have women’s cricket,” Taylor said.

Right now, the United States, Argentina and Brazil are the only countries in this region that facilitate women’s cricket. They have been working on their women’s programs over several years. Taylor is hoping to get Bahamian women up to par.

The BCA is looking to send two girls to Brazil to a high performance center – a cricket academy, to pick up key knowledge about the sport and bring back that knowledge to share with others.

Another aspect of cricket that Taylor is looking to facilitate is the under-19 boys. They are trying to have a league of four teams by December and one junior team in the men’s league.

Taylor said there is interest from teams from around the region to come to The Bahamas and play under-19 cricket.