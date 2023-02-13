With a budget nearing one million dollars for the 2022-2023 track season, inclusive of the international travel of about eight national teams, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) is inviting the corporate community of The Bahamas to come forward and partner with them in support of track and field in the country.

Under the theme ‘Be My Running Partner’, the BAAA will stage a cocktail reception for potential partners this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Humidor at Graycliff Restaurant. Guests are asked to wear business attire with sneakers and can book for the event by sending an e-mail to the address: info@bahamastrackandfield.org or by calling telephone number (242) 325-4433.

“There are about eight major international events that the federation has to underwrite the cost for this year,” said BAAA President Drumeco Archer. “It is a Herculean and very aggressive budget that we have in place in trying to get our teams abroad. We want to make clear distinction between the CARIFTA movement, which we are a part of, and the federation’s work. We are always grateful to our public partner which is the government of The Bahamas, but that is never enough. One of the aims of the federation is how do we engage Corporate Bahamas in a different way, so this idea of social corporate responsibility is something that we are building over the next four years of the administrative period. So, this Wednesday, we are inviting, not only the big corporate conglomerates, but we are also inviting the small businessmen and women who want to make a contribution.”

Archer said the sports discipline of track and field is an engaging one in a safe environment and contributors to the sport would certainly get a return on their dollars.

“When you look at our program, you would see that we are able to create a safe place for persons who live in at-risk environments,” said Archer. “Track and field touches all when it comes to the development of the country. If you look at the legacy of track and field, you would find that some of our best doctors and best lawyers and best politicians come out of the belly of track and field. It creates a leveled playing field for persons who otherwise would have not had the opportunity. Beyond identifying the world greatest athletes, we are trying to identify athletes who could be good student-athletes who would make great contributions to the country. So, we are appealing to Corporate Bahamas, letting you know that your money does not go in vain. It is money that will be well spent on developmental programs and the implantation of programs that will develop a more diverse and exciting country.”

Archer said the idea is for corporate partners to have a direct benefit from their association with the federation.

“As we grow, we are going to grow your network,” he said. “Through the CARIFTA Games, we will capture a network of about 50,000 people from throughout the country. That alignment is powerful in its own respect, and we want to be able to leverage that with all of the deliverables of our partners. We have never really commercialized the assets of our federation and this is an opportunity.”

Different sponsorship packages are available, ranging from platinum sponsorship at $85,000 to a friends and family package from $1,500 to $6,000. Gold sponsorship is at $70,000, silver partnership is available for $50,000, and bronze level commitment is at $30,000.

The BAAA ‘Be My Running Partner’ reception is set for this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Humidor at Graycliff Restaurant.

Following the reception, the next event on the BAAA calendar is the BAAA Relays set for Saturday, February 18, starting at 12 p.m. at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.