Beaches and Parks audit revealed

The Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority has decided to terminate all existing contracts following the completion of a “jaw dropping” audit, which revealed several irregularities related to the issuance of contracts, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson announced today.

Watson released the audit, which shows the Authority consistently went over its budget by millions of dollars between 2019 and 2021.

“This operational review revealed a combination of material weaknesses and significant deficiencies that created an environment to facilitate such overruns,” the audit, produced by K. Christie and Co. Chartered Accountants, states.

It added, “…Material weaknesses stemmed principally from the board’s failure to exercise oversight by meeting regularly and requiring reports that would enable it to monitor the budget versus actual performance of the Authority”.

As it relates to contracts, the audit pointed to a number of anomalies.

“Some contracts were signed and dated by the Authority ahead of the vendor/witness signing,” the audit states.

“Some contracts were missing from the PDF files given to us to review. Duplicate contracts were reassigned without management approval. Generally, the document was signed by the inspector and vendor.

“A few of the scanned-in PDF files were not signed. Some files did not have proof of a business license. Some contracts were not witnessed.

“The Authority does not scan the agreement and banking form into the PDF as part of the vendor’s documents under the contract. The agreement and banking form should be a part of the permanent record under the business recovery plan.”

The audit continued: “The Authority does not require the official Know Your Customer (KYC) identification taken from vendors to be placed on file, i.e., driver’s license, NIB card, and passport to compare vendor’s signature. These forms of ID are standard information and at a minimum establish that the Authority is dealing with the proper person.

“Multiple contracts have been issued to individuals using different company names. These individuals have anywhere from one to 10 contracts.”

Watson said a select group of people received multiple contracts that were either unnecessary or not carried out at all.

As it relates to the termination of contracts, Watson said the authority will terminate the existing contracts in a legal manner, adding that there is no presumption of guilt on the part of any contractor.

He said every contractor that has a valid contract will be paid.

However, Watson said every contractor will be required to provide documents to prove their identities. He said the contractors will also have to be tax compliant and compliant with the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority Chairman McKell Bonaby said the Authority is paying an average of $2.7 million per month, which is unsustainable, given its total budget for the year is $15.2 million.

“The Authority has spent that $15.2 million when we do the payments for October, November and December,” he said.

“That’s it. We’re into the range of about $16 million. And so, we’re looking at approximately between 1,200 and 1,4000 contractors. So, we’re oversubscribed.

“One of the things we want the Bahamian people to understand is that this is not a political process. That is why I made the case that we will pay everyone as long as they can prove that they have a valid contract and the work was carried out.”

He added: “We’re not looking at attacking the vendors we’re looking at providing solutions to the problem.”

Bonaby said the authority hopes to be in a position to right size its ship by mid-January.

When he addressed the matter in the House of Assembly last month, Bonaby said the Authority took on an additional $21 million in additional obligations in the months leading up to the September 16 general election in a clear sign of “electioneering”.

The former executive chairman of the Authority, St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, has said he never did anything untoward.