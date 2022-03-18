Beaches and parks contracts ‘alarming’

Chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority McKell Bonaby said multiple sweeping contracts issued by the authority under the Minnis administration topped $76,000 per month as controversy continued to swirl around the authority and its past leadership.

He said the contracts did not have all of the required signatures and were not on the correct forms.

“Sweeping contracts had sweeping irregularities,” Bonaby said in the House of Assembly yesterday during debate of the mid-year budget.

“First and foremost, every contract has to bear four signatures — the contractor’s signature, the witness’s signature, the executive chairman’s signature and the board’s secretary’s signature. When those signatures are fixed and penned to a contract, it is valid and binds the authority.”

Bonaby continued, “The sweeper contracts were only signed by the former chairman.

“… No board secretary signatures are found on those substantial contracts — $45,926 per month for one contract, $11,625 per month on another contract, $12,400 per month on another contract, $6,951 per month — staggering, breathtaking.

“My question is, where were the checks and balances where these contracts did not meet the legal standards?

“When the contracts were brought to my attention having reviewed them, I was of the view that they were personal contracts, considering that there was no area for the board secretary to sign and because the board secretary’s signature was not on any of the contracts. I thought they were personal contracts.

“This is alarming.”

Bonaby said the accounts department should have brought the matter to the attention of former Executive Chairman Shanendon Cartwright.

Cartwright has come under fire after it was revealed late last year that the authority consecutively overspent its budget by millions of dollars and issued a rash of contracts ahead of the 2021 election, some of which were duplicates.

Bonaby said the sweeping contracts, in his opinion, were null and void from inception.

“What I would like to have answered are the following questions,” he said.

“Why wasn’t the board secretary’s signature affixed to the sweeping contracts?

“Was the amounts in the contracts vetted? Did the former board members approve the contracts retrospectively?

“Why were these lucrative contracts not returned to the chairman via the accounts department when they were submitted for processing as a red flag because the board secretary’s signature was missing? And if they were sent back and ignored, what did the accounts department do about it?

“… If these contracts were voidable, should legal action be taken to return the monies to the public purse?”

He also questioned whether board members will be protected, particularly given the fact that they did not meet for two years.

Responding to Bonaby’s questions in the House, Cartwright said the minutes would reflect that sweeping contracts were unanimously approved by the board.

“In terms of how much and the rates, all of that was litigated at the board level and all of them were fully approved,” he said.

“And the minutes will reflect that.

“As it relates to the contracts and how they were set out, we would have used past references … in terms of that. And that went before the board, fully approved by the board.

“Now, if there needs to be some changes to that, of course, this administration has the ability to do that.

“I want to emphasize as I emphasized this morning that there was no ill-intent, no nefarious intent and not to suggest that the member has said that.

“But I want the Bahamian people to know, because we have been in this discussion bout Beaches and Parks for quite some time.

“And I have no issues with accountability.”

Cartwright also addressed the issue of duplicate contracts, arguing that they were not a sinister attempt to double pay, but instead the result of an issue with systems in place.

He said he met 50 to 60 duplicate contracts when the Free National Movement (FNM) came into office in 2017.

“Just as the duplicate contracts that happened under my watch, was not sinister,” Cartwright said.

“The duplicate contacts underneath the [Christie] PLP administration were not sinister either.

“In the report, Mr. Deputy, that the government referred to … it says that the duplications are a result of not having a proper mapping system, which I agree with.

“And I am sure that the honorable member and the team that he has will be able to look at that and rectify that issue.

“… So, when it comes to the duplicates, yes, sometimes, because the system needs to be fixed, you can have the cleaning of Bay Street from East Street to Parliament Street and … another contract might say the cleaning of Bay Street from Parliament Street to East Street because of the wording and the system doesn’t pick it up.

“When that happens, we reassign.

“… There was no intent to double pay. It is the function of a system that it needs to be fixed.

“Should I accept criticism for not fixing it knowing that it was not fixed under the PLP administration? Absolutely.

“But I’m making the distinction between the need to fix something and it being suggested, not by the member, that there was some criminal intent.”