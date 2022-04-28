Obituaries

Beatrice Louise Astwood

Beatrice Louise Astwood, 69 yrs., of Zris Ct. Yellow Elder Gardens, died at Western Regional Hospital, Belmopan Belize on Monday April 11th, 2022.

She is survived by her Son:  Troy Major;  Daughters: Tracy & Tenille Major; Timone Mackey.  Grandchildren:  Tisunne Smith-Major, Tezar & Tru Palacious, Taheer & Tyra Major; Sisters: Hazel Turnquest, Vera Watkins, Victoria Armbrister, Cheryl Astwood-Fountain, Lillian Astwood-Clarke.  Brothers:  Llewelyn, George Jr., Andrew Astwood. Son-in-law: Keith Mackey.  Daughter-in-law:  Regina Major and a host of other relatives and friends. 

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

