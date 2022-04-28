Beatrice Louise Astwood, 69 yrs. , of Zris Ct. Yellow Elder Gardens, died at Western Regional Hospital, Belmopan Belize on Monday April 11th, 2022.

She is survived by her Son: Troy Major; Daughters: Tracy & Tenille Major; Timone Mackey. Grandchildren: Tisunne Smith-Major, Tezar & Tru Palacious, Taheer & Tyra Major; Sisters: Hazel Turnquest, Vera Watkins, Victoria Armbrister, Cheryl Astwood-Fountain, Lillian Astwood-Clarke. Brothers: Llewelyn, George Jr., Andrew Astwood. Son-in-law: Keith Mackey. Daughter-in-law: Regina Major and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.