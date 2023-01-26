BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Beatrice Louise Nairn McKinney age 86 years a resident of Fleming Street, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her five daughters: Rebecca and Janet McKinney, Patrice McKinney Miller, Racquel Nairn-Armbrister and Tamika Dean; one son: Ian McKinney; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-eight; great-grandchildren,; two sons-in-law, three grandsons-in-law, five adopted daughters, two adopted sons, two godchildren; and a host of others relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.