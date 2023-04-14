Before saying ‘I do’ the bridal show awaits you

Congratulations! So, you’re getting married and planning a wedding.

Will the wedding be formal or semi-formal? Day or evening wedding?

Outdoor or indoor? Garden or church ceremony? Type of music for the first dance? The size of bridal party? How many invited guests? What’s your budget?

So many questions. Never enough time.

Before saying “I do,” organizers of the annual Bahamas Bridal Show say their event is a couple’s dream where brides and grooms-to-be are able to get answers to many of their questions and concerns: Where’s the best venue, cake designer, florist, caterer, DJ and musicians, MC, videographer, wedding planner? When to make deposits and final payments?

The bridal show will stage its 33rd production on Sunday, April 16, at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, featuring more than 40 wedding and home suppliers.

“Again, we have done our due diligence to assemble many of the finest retail businesses in The Bahamas to participate in the bridal show,” said Tommy Stubbs, founder and executive producer. “Engaged couples deserve nothing less. They’re going to love what we’ve planned for them.”

Makeva Wallace, event and wedding planner, said they work hard to create excitement and entertain everyone, from all ages and background, who attends.

“Every year, our audience wants to see something different. The show is produced for the enjoyment of everyone,” said Wallace who is also the show coordinator.

“Although emphasis is often placed on brides and grooms, the show is for everyone who loves to see fabulous decorations, sample wedding menus and champagne, learn wedding etiquette, and watch wedding demonstrations and a theatrical wedding party fashion show.

Fashion show scenes include “The One,” “The Celebration,” “Ruffle My Feathers,” “The Soirée” and “Bridal Blitz,” a tribute to Junkanoo music and dance.

“We plan to present a variety of styles and colors to give couples choices from which to decide for the bridal parties, men and women,” said Wallace. “Our fashion show will feature the latest trends in wedding attire for the whole wedding party.”

She said before shopping for gowns, brides need ideas of styles – whether they like short gowns or long trails, lace, sheer and tulle.

“There’s probably no greater feeling for a woman than trying on a wedding gown and seeing herself as a bride for the first time. Also, oftentimes, brides usually don’t have any idea of gown prices. Brides need to know how much they wish to spend on their gowns and how much their bridal party members can afford. And it’s not always cheaper to have gowns made with a dressmaker.

During the fashion show, Wallace said brides will see color schemes, learn how to hold bouquets and the difference between processional and recessional in the traditional wedding ceremony.

She said everyone likes fashionable shoes, but that comfort is also important.

Under the theme “All My Love”, this year’s bridal show is dedicated to helping couples and their families focus on financial responsibilities, and love.

“We know how excited couples feel when they begin preparing to take the big steps to becoming husband and wife, which is a very honorable gesture,” said Wallace. “But planning a wedding can be overwhelming for most.”

Wedding budget

The event and wedding planner’s advice to engaged couples is to set a budget when they start to organize their wedding. And that the invitation stationery should reflect the type of wedding being planned.

“As a wedding planner, I’m aware of what they face after agreeing to take each other’s hands in marriage,” said Wallace. “It starts with the budget.”

Couples attending the show she said will get a chance to meet and speak with wedding and home experts, as well as financial advisors and lenders.

“We find that finances and poor planning are the main pitfalls for persons wishing to pursue marriage commitments,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be that way if planned properly.”

She also advises people to remember that the number of invited guests increases the budget due to the cost of a wedding reception.

“Couples can’t expect to invite all family members – from both sides – and everybody else they know,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to worry about offending people by not inviting them to the wedding. There are ways to trim the budget. We’ll show them how.

“They need to know what they can afford and use common sense. Over-spending does not guarantee beautiful wedding celebrations. Financial repercussion could lead to a terrible marriage.”

Gifts and prizes

One couple will win the show’s grand prize, which will include items to use on the wedding day; other couples can also expect to leave with a gift.

“We pride ourselves on giving away $30,000 in gifts and prizes, and this year is no exception,” said Wallace. “We know the struggles of most couples wanting to wed, and that’s part of the reason we do the show.”

Couples are encouraged to register their weddings online at buttonsformalwear.com to win their share of the gifts and prizes.

Shop at home

Wallace said the basis for the creation of Bahamas Bridal Show in 1990 was to encourage the idea of shopping at home.

She said the bridal show can only continue a successful path when people patronize businesses that are making a serious investment for their benefits.

“We’re grateful for the participation of all businesses, their staff and many persons who volunteer to make the show a success.”

Business establishments expected to exhibit include Sapodilla Estate, Fusion Superplex, Liquid Courage, Courtyard by Marriott, BTC Business, Bertha’s Catering, Warwick Paradise Island, Allure Jewels International, Buttons Bridal & Formal Wear, Bristol Wines & Spirits, Sandyport Beach Resort, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Easy Payday, Cash N Go and Colina Insurance Ltd.

Make-up artist Chea of Beauty Mark will demonstrate the use of applying make-up.

Tickets for the bridal show are $50, and are available at Buttons Formal Wear, Cable Beach.