Bell admits no action taken against Chinese workers

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell admitted yesterday that a group of Chinese construction workers at the British Colonial Hilton construction site had irregularities in their immigration status, but weren’t taken to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre because it was “unnecessary”.

Bell was responding to claims by Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard who accused him of forcing the release of the Chinese workers. According to Bell, the irregularities found at the work site “could and were expeditiously cured by the employer”.

“In January of this year, the Department of Immigration, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with our immigration laws, discovered a number of irregularities with the status of workers at the British Colonial Hilton construction site,” Bell told reporters at a Cabinet press briefing.

“Whilst the irregularities required immediate action, it was determined that given all of the circumstances, taking the persons to the Detention Centre was unnecessary.

“It is important to note that the employer, as with almost every other major hotel redevelopment, has a heads of agreement with the government of The Bahamas to permit the temporary importation of foreign construction workers.

“Secondly, the irregularities found at the site could and were expeditiously cured by the employer. And thirdly, the completion of the renovation works at the British Colonial property will address and add critically needed hotel rooms on New Providence and create additional employment and opportunities for Bahamians.”

When pressed by reporters about the specific nature of the irregularities, and whether he contacted immigration officers on the scene, Bell said he had more pressing matters to address.

“My work and the work of the Department of Immigration is on more pressing matters,” he said.

“Last night, we … received a total of 275 irregular migrants who were intercepted by the US Coast Guard on the 15th of July of this year in our waters near to the Cay Sal area.

“Of note and concern is that there are a number of children again involved in this operation. There were some 194 males, 60 females, [21 children] on board this vessel, all of whom are now in custody here at our safe house and the Detention Centre.”

Efforts are now being made to communicate with the Haitian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that these persons are treated humanely and they are repatriated to their hometown as quickly as possible.”

In his statement on Monday, Pintard called on Prime Minister Philip Davis to consider the impact of the decision regarding the Chinese workers.

While Pintard has accused Bell of personal interference in the matter, the minister did not say whether the decision taken was made by him. But he did say he was responding to stories in the press yesterday in which Pintard accused him of acting inappropriately.

Pintard said the chain of events in relation to this matter has raised questions about the due process of immigration enforcement.

“If proven true, such actions undermine the principles of fair and equitable treatment for all workers, as well as the credibility of the government in upholding immigration laws,” he said.

“Furthermore, we urge the prime minister to consider the potential implications of these allegations on his government’s reputation. As leaders entrusted with the responsibility of governing, it is imperative to uphold high ethical standards and to dissociate from any actions that compromise the principles of justice and equality.”

Bell was also criticized for his controversial decision to swear in a mother and her children as citizens at their father’s funeral last month.

Pintard said that a Select Committee on Immigration needs to be established in light of recent events that have underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms within our immigration system.

“The establishment of a Select Committee on Immigration is imperative to safeguarding the principles of fairness and efficiency,” Pintard said.

“Composed of individuals of unimpeachable character, expertise, and independence, this committee will be entrusted with the critical task of conducting a thorough review of our immigration system. It will examine every aspect of the process, from application to submission to the final decision, ensuring that all procedures are followed meticulously, without any room for favoritism or political interference.”