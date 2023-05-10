Bell: DNA testing may need to be considered following Privy Council ruling on citizenship

Minister of Labor and Immigration Keith Bell said today that the government may have to consider introducing DNA testing to confirm a child’s paternity to mitigate against fraud given the Privy Council’s recent ruling on citizenship.

The Privy Council has ruled that all children born out of wedlock to foreign women and Bahamian men are Bahamian citizens at birth.

“As it stands now, persons in those categories have to apply on their 18th birthday to the [Department of] Immigration to be naturalized,” Bell said when asked about how the ruling would impact the Department of Immigration’s role in such matters.

“Given the Privy Council’s ruling, immigration would no longer play a role. That individual would then be able to now go directly to apply for a Bahamian passport, national insurance, etc.”

“The major concern for us is that where children who are born in The Bahamas and their births are not necessarily registered at the Princess Margaret Hospital, or there are issues and they have to present affidavit evidence, we have to mitigate against fraud and deception.

“…It raises fundamental questions as to what would be our requirement in respect to incidences where persons are born in The Bahamas and they are seeking to be registered as Bahamians on the strength of an affidavit.”

Bell said the government has sought the advice of the Office of the Attorney General on the matter.

“But obviously, it appears that we may need to consider seriously our DNA testing.”