Bell: I honored the request of a dying man 

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell dismissed criticism yesterday over his decision to swear in a woman and her children as citizens of The Bahamas during her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

A recording of the swearing in has been shared on social media.

Bell, who responded to questions from reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister, said he honored the wishes of a dying man.

“As it relates to my actions, I will say this. The deceased, he was an honorable individual. He served this country with distinction for a number of years, and I think that it was shameful and disgraceful the way in which certain personalities have sought to portray this,” Bell said.

“The issuance of a certificate of citizenship in this country is not the beginning of a process. It is the end.

“When a person seeks citizenship in this country, they must first of all make an application to the Department of Immigration. A rigorous process is involved in that process. Due diligence is exercised and once that is done, the file is prepared, a recommendation is then made to the minister. That matter is then taken to the Immigration Board, which is the Cabinet of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“In this particular case, the Cabinet of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas approved the spouse and the children for citizenship.

“And so, I emphasize that the issuance of a certificate is the end result, not the beginning of the process. I would ask for all right thinking Bahamians to allow this mother, this wife and these children to mourn the passing of their father in peace.”

Bell said the man — a Bahamian — called him from hospital and indicated that he hopes to witness his wife and children become Bahamian citizens. He said the man died before that could happen.

“I honored the wishes of a dying man, a Bahamian,” the minister said.

“He has two children who were born in The Bahamas, and he has a wife and the spouses of Bahamians are entitled to citizenship under our constitution.

“The same applies to children born in The Bahamas, and you will take note of the recent Privy Council decision, which affirmed that position, that the children who were born in The Bahamas to a Bahamian man are entitled to citizenship.”

The Tribune yesterday quoted former Minister of Immigration Brent Symonette calling Bell’s actions “highly improper” and said those actions warranted his resignation from Cabinet.

“I am unaware up to date of any swearing-in happening elsewhere than in, say, the Magistrate’s Court in Abaco, the immigration office in Freeport, or sometimes you can do it in the administrator’s office in a Family Island, but it’d be in a government office,” Symonette was quoted as saying.

“At the sidelines of a funeral, I don’t want to say –– if it’s not illegal, it’s highly improper at best.”

Asked to respond to Symonette, Bell said, “The fact of the matter is that can be done any place and, as I indicated before and you would have seen in a note that I would have sent, he (the dying man) would have called me while he was in hospital.

“I was in Switzerland at the time. When I returned, he was being buried on that Saturday, and so, in those circumstances; he said on his death bed he wanted his wife sworn in as a citizen in his presence. Unfortunately, he died before I got back from Switzerland.”

Bell also said the wife of the deceased contacted him regarding threats she has received.

“I told her that God is still in control and that everything will be alright,” he said.