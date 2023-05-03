Bell: Jobless rate can’t be higher than pre-pandemic 

Minister of Labour Keith Bell asserted yesterday that the unemployment rate can’t be higher than the pre-pandemic level, in response to a statement by Central Bank Governor John Rolle that the jobless rate in The Bahamas is likely higher than it was before the life altering events of 2020.

“I’m not sure where he is getting his information from but it would appear to me that the economy is open, persons are working in significant numbers, I know Bahamians who have two and three jobs,” Bell said. “But again, we cannot say these things unless we are supported by a scientific and comprehensive approach because it is subjective.

“I would think it is comparative. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s lower, but I know definitely it cannot be higher.”

During his quarterly press briefing on Monday, Rolle said, “Although there have not been any recent official estimates of the unemployment rate, the estimate is still projected to be higher than it was before the pandemic started.

“The prospects for further reduction in the unemployment rate will depend on the speed at which the economy grows after 2023, catering both to the surplus of new labor that accumulated during the recession and workers who were only temporarily unemployed.”

But Bell said, “The interpretation of the statement … is that the Central Bank Governor is saying the unemployment numbers are higher than pre-pandemic figures. I find that quite startling, but again, I would have to follow the scientific information.

“I would be very interested to know where he is getting his statistics from.

“One thing that is high on this government’s agenda is job creation. I think you can look all around the country and you can see the economy is open, jobs are available in every sector, particularly in the construction industry.”

In December 2019, unemployment on New Providence increased to 10.7 percent, up from 9.4 percent in May 2019, according to the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Department of Statistics.

Due to Hurricane Dorian’s devastation on both Grand Bahama and Abaco, the survey that was scheduled for November 2019 was conducted in December 2019 on only New Providence.

The department, now the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI), has not released unemployment numbers since before the pandemic.

However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated the unemployment rate was 13.9 percent in March 2022. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) estimated that the jobless rate in July 2022 was 18 percent.

The unemployment rate fell significantly from 2020/2021 when it was projected at being in excess of 20 percent, the Central Bank said.