Bell says there should be stiffer penalties for human smuggling

While noting the need for harsher penalties, Minister of Immigration Keith Bell said yesterday that there should be stiffer penalties for human trafficking offenses, adding that individuals convicted of smuggling migrants should be jailed rather than fined.

Bell was responding to US Coast Guard data which revealed that the Coast Guard caught more than double the number of Haitian migrants at sea in the last six months than it did in its previous reporting period.

“I think that the government collectively has always had a very aggressive approach in terms of how we deal with these irregular migrants having regard to all of the international obligations that we have signed onto in terms of human rights and striking a balance between that and protecting the interests of Bahamian people,” Bell said.

“We have to ensure that we keep The Bahamas safe and secure for Bahamians. So while we intercept, repatriate and do that as firmly and fairly as we can, we also have to ensure that we strengthen our laws against persons who traffic these vulnerable persons.

“And so I think that we have to be even more aggressive through our courts so when we are able to identify the traffickers and we pursue them, we ensure that they feel the full brunt of the law to ensure that it will act as a deterrent.”

When asked to elaborate on the strengthen of the law, he replied, “Well, I believe there ought to be no fines. There ought to be custodial sentences for persons who take advantage of poor people and persons who are seeking a better way of life and human trafficking and all the myriad of things.”

Bell said the government needs to ensure that The Bahamas has “very stiff” human trafficking penalties.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder has indicated forthcoming amendments to the Immigration Act.

Bell said while he did not want to preempt Cabinet, “I would like to think that strengthening our laws with respect to enforcement and penalties is part of it”.

He said the government must also ensure that there is an aggressive intelligence component to address irregular immigration and identify smugglers.

The Coast Guard, which adds up the number of migrants apprehended by fiscal year (October to September), said between October 1, 2021 and April 21, 2022, 3,519 Haitian migrants were apprehended, compared to 1,527 in the previous period (October 2020 and September 2021).

Many of these apprehensions were in Bahamian waters.

The minister yesterday assured that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Immigration and the Coast Guard are “up to the task” to ensure that the Bahamian border is protected and the migrants are apprehended.