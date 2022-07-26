Bell: Survivors’ work permits to be canceled

The works permits of two of the survivors of Sunday’s alleged human smuggling operation that resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Haitian migrants will be canceled and they will likely face repatriation, Minister of Immigration Keith Bell said today.

“Two of the individuals were in possession of work permits,” Bell said outside Cabinet. “We are now reviewing as to what we will do in respect to that. The standard policy is those work permits would be canceled immediately and they would face repatriation.

“We want to be humane about what we do and how we do things given the tragedy, but at the same time we have laws to enforce and we want to ensure that we do precisely that.”

Asked why the government was taking the action, Bell added: “It’s standard. Whenever someone has a work permit that is to work in The Bahamas.

“…It would appear that they were engaged in an illegal smuggling operation, which is an offense in The Bahamas, and therefore you cannot be in possession of a work permit if you commit an offense. That’s grounds to cancel that permit.”

He said the government will not move to repatriate the individuals immediately because the investigation is still active.

In the meantime, he said, grief counselors are at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre today speaking with the survivors.

The boat they were traveling on capsized in waters off New Providence shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities rescued 25 individuals on Sunday. Several people are believed to be missing.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force said yesterday that 45 people were on board and headed to Freeport, Grand Bahama or Florida on the 33-foot twin engine vessel named ‘Bare Ambitions’.