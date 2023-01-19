Bell tells irregular migrants to leave or face deportation 

The Department of Immigration will ramp up its special operations in the coming weeks to ensure people in shantytowns have legal status, Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell said yesterday.

Bell warned people living illegally in The Bahamas to leave immediately.

“As the minister with responsibility for immigration, if you are an illegal migrant living on New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Grand Bahama or anywhere else in this Commonwealth, you must leave,” he said in Parliament.

“You must immediately wind up your affairs and leave The Bahamas voluntarily. Failure to do so will lead to your arrest, prosecution, deportation and placement on a restricted list, which will completely bar you from any future entry into this country for any reason.”

Bell noted that there has been a significant increase in the number of migrants intercepted in The Bahamas in the last two years.

In 2021, 226 Cubans were caught and repatriated from The Bahamas, he said.

In 2022, the number of Cubans caught in the country and repatriated jumped to 1,001, the minister said.

“Our records also reveal that we experienced the same jump in illegal migrants from Haiti,” he said.

“In 2021, 2,219 Haitians were repatriated to their homeland compared to 3,349 people in 2022 – an increase of over 1,100 persons.”

Bell called on Bahamians to stop hiring and harboring illegal migrants. On the issue of shantytowns, he said this longstanding problem demands government attention.

“Over past decades, successive governments have struggled in restricting the creation and expansion of irregular communities,” he said.

“This is a most serious issue and one which the public rightly demands the government remedies. The minister with responsibility for works and utilities is assiduously working on his ministry’s plan to address this longstanding issue.”

In the coming weeks, Bell said the Department of Immigration will increase the numbers of special operations occurring in shantytowns to ensure that residents have legal status and those with work permits are in compliance with the law.

“Additionally, Madam Speaker, the department is presently reviewing our policies to strengthen our investigation and confirmation of the living conditions of all work permit holders,” he said.

“All persons holding work permits in this country must comply with our laws and regulations including all our building codes, health and sanitation requirements.

“Where it is shown that the holder of a work permit is living in an irregular community or in other conditions which do not comply with our building or public health guidelines, such permits will be revoked and the holders deported.”