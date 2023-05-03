Bell: World must come to Haiti’s aid

Revealing yesterday that the government of The Bahamas repatriated 2,030 people between January 1 and the end of March this year, Immigration Minister Keith Bell reiterated that there will be no free-for-all at Bahamian borders, and the international community must come to Haiti’s aid to help it improve its economic situation to encourage Haitians to stay home.

“It is the long held position of the government of The Bahamas that the international community must assemble the resources needed to provide Haiti with an economic package of debt forgiveness and aid to assist in improving its economic outlook,” said Bell, reading a statement to reporters.

“While a strong international response led by the world’s great economies is required to help improve the conditions in Haiti, and reduce the number of economic migrants seeking to enter the countries throughout the hemisphere, fundamentally, the stabilization of Haiti will only happen if Haitians remain in their country and work to find a solution.”

Bell did not specify how many of the 2,000 plus individuals repatriated were Haitians, but it is understood that the vast majority of them were.

Last year, The Bahamas repatriated nearly 5,000 “irregular migrants”, including 26 Colombians, 58 Dominicans, 66 Ecuadorians, 125 Jamaicans, 1,001 Cubans and 3,349 Haitians at a cost of $1.5 million, the minister said.

Bell again responded to a call by the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination for countries in the Americas, including The Bahamas, to suspend deportations to Haiti amid a high level of violence and political and economic instability.

“Over the past several months, several reports and statements have been issued by various United Nations representatives and agencies concerning Haitian migration,” Bell said.

“Yesterday, local media outlets carried stories regarding these statements repeating segments of the United Nations statements which have asked The Bahamas and other countries in the hemisphere to change their policies regarding Haiti.

“In response to these calls and local media reports, the government of The Bahamas reaffirms the position expressed by the honorable prime minister in the national address of February 2023, where he said ‘our small nation cannot possibly shoulder any more of a burden’.

“We are standing strong on this position. Despite pressure earlier this year when the United Nations called for countries in our region to halt deportations to Haiti, once again, I decided to continue repatriations. The Bahamas is for Bahamians and for those who are prepared to follow the laws of our country.

“We simply cannot afford open borders. The infrastructure of The Bahamas, including education and the medical system, cannot support uncontrolled numbers of persons entering our country.”

Bell said data collected from the International Organization for Migration showed that from January 2021 – February 26, 2022, approximately 20,309 persons were deported to Haiti from the United States of America.

In 2022, the Dominican Republic deported over 108,436 Haitians.

In January of this year, approximately 16,892 Haitian migrants were deported from the Dominican Republic.

In The Bahamas, “there’s a number of persons who are awaiting repatriation”, Bell said.

This year to date as well, 590 individuals have been charged with various immigration offenses and 461 have already been convicted, according to the minister.

“The government remains unwavering in its resolve to protect the territorial sovereignty of The Bahamas and highlights paragraph 110 and 111 of the United Nations report which says, ‘The Bahamas has long informed the international community of its incapacity to effectively process the continued influx of irregular migrants, the majority of whom are from Haiti or Cuba.

“‘Moreover, to effect the smooth return of irregular migrants not qualified for refugee status, The Bahamas has signed a memorandum of understanding that governs the return of nationals from Cuba and Haiti, respectively.’

“The report goes on to say The Bahamas maintains a policy of detention and repatriation of irregular migrants. The policy applies to all, all irregular migrants, irrespective of race, color, or place of origin.

“The government will continue, therefore, to ensure that economic migrants and unlawful entrants to The Bahamas are expeditiously processed and deported from The Bahamas.”

Bell said the policies taken by The Bahamas are consistent with its laws and policies taken by other countries in the region.