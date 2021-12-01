HomeNews

Bella’s mom granted $20k bail

D’Onya “Bella” Walker.

Ostonya Walker, the mother of murdered toddler D’Onya “Bella” Waker, remains in custody despite being granted $20,000 bail yesterday.

The 29-year-old faces charges of exposing a child to grievous harm and child cruelty in relation to the four-year-old’s death on November 5.

Walker’s boyfriend, Darion Smith, 33, is accused of Bella’s murder. She died from broken ribs that punctured her organs, according to authorities.

Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns approved Walker’s pretrial release after the prosecutor, Eleanor Pintard, did not oppose her bail application.

As a condition of bail, Walker has to surrender her passport to the court and sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station three times a week before 7 p.m.

Walker’s release has been delayed as the land paper that her aunt proposes to use as a security hasn’t been appraised yet, court officials said.

Attorneys Bjorn Ferguson and Barry Sawyer represent Walker, who worked at the Registrar General’s Department at the time of the alleged offenses.

