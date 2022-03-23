Bella’s murder case committed to Supreme Court

A couple charged in connection with the 2021 murder of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker have been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Darion Smith, the 33-year-old boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, is still on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is charged with Bella’s November 5 beating death.

Smith is also accused of child cruelty by permitting abuse that caused unnecessary suffering and injury to her health.

Bella’s mother, Ostonya Walker, who is on bail, faces charges of exposing a child to grievous harm and child cruelty.

Prosecutors yesterday served the couple with a voluntary bill of indictment that contains the statements of the witnesses who will testify at their trial.

Both accused told Magistrate Shaka Serville that they would provide the DPP’s Office with a notice of their alibi within 21 days.

Ian Cargill represents Walker. Smith is unrepresented.

They will appear in the Supreme Court on May 6 for an arraignment.

At that time, they will enter pleas to the charges and the case will be assigned to a judge.