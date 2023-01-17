Bella’s pregnant mom remanded to prison

The pregnant mother of murdered four-year-old D’onya “Bella” Walker was today remanded to prison to await sentencing on charges of exposing a child to grievous harm and child cruelty.

Ostonya Walker is expected to deliver her newborn in March, according to her lawyer, Dorsey McPhee.

Bella was beaten to death on November 5, 2021 while in the care of Walker’s boyfriend Darion Smith.

Smith was sentenced to 25 years for the murder after taking a plea deal on Monday.

However, Walker’s guilty plea was not part of a plea agreement.

Justice Renae McKay will hear sentencing arguments on March 1 after she receives a probation report.

Cassie Bethell is the prosecutor.