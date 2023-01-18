Bella’s pregnant mother remanded to prison until sentencing

The mother of murdered toddler D’Onya “Bella” Walker was yesterday remanded to prison to await sentencing for physically abusing her child and exposing her to grievous harm.

Ostonya Walker, who is pregnant, will learn her fate after Justice Renae McKay hears sentencing arguments on March 1.

Unlike her former live-in boyfriend Darion Smith, Walker did not take a plea deal. Smith, on the other hand, was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, less the six months spent on remand, for Bella’s November 5, 2021 murder on Monday.

Her lawyer, public defender Dorsey McPhee, has requested a probation report to assist McKay in determining the appropriate sentence.

Walker left her daughter with Smith when she went to her job at the Registrar General’s Department on the day in question.

While she was at work, Smith called an ambulance to Major’s Subdivision after Bella became unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy showed that the toddler’s broken ribs and punctured internal organs resulted in massive internal bleeding.

The court heard that Walker failed to stop Smith from abusing her daughter in the weeks before her murder and that she inflicted injuries on the youngster herself.

Bella had healing injuries in addition to the ones that caused her death.

Walker remained free on bail for a day after her guilty plea to allow her to get her affairs in order.

She was outfitted with an ankle bracelet overnight to ensure that she returned.

Walker brought a duffle bag containing her personal effects when she surrendered herself into custody. Her lawyer also gave the court her pre-natal clinic card.

According to McPhee, Walker is due to give birth in March. McKay said she was satisfied that the prison could care for Walker during her pregnancy.

She said that Social Services would become involved once the child is born.

Cassie Bethell is the prosecutor and Damien White represented Smith.