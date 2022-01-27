Obituaries

Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod

A Private Memorial Service will take place for the late Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod, aged 98 years, of Yorkshire Street, Cable Beach and formerly of Georgetown, St. Vincent.  Cremation was held.

Ben was preceded in death by his Parents: C.W. and Louise Prescod; his treasured Siblings: Clara, Norma, Cynthia, and Patrick (Pat).

Fond and lasting memories will linger in the hearts of his Wife of 45 years: Evelin (Gloria); Brother: Alfred (Fred); Sister-in-law: Anesta Prescod; Nephews: Andrew Prescod, Andrea Prescod, Ian Glaude and Christopher Gosling-Browne; many Grand nephews and nieces including: Christoff, Dominic, Bernard, and Imari Glaude, Aliya, Christopher, Jeremiah, and Aiden.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may sign the book of condolences at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Friday January 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Messages of condolences may be sent to Mrs. Evelin Prescod, P.O. Box CB 12035, Nassau, Bahamas.

