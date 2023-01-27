Funeral Service for the Late Benson W. Knowles aged 93, of Benson Road South, Danottage Estates and formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 28th January 2023 at Ebenezer Methodist Church, East Shirley Street. Officiating will be Reverend Milton Lightbourne. Interment will follow in Ebenezer’s Cemetery, East Shirley Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his Daughter: Nicole; Granddaughter: Courtney; Nephews and their spouses: Vincent (and Juanita) Knowles, John, Kevin, Brian, Patrick & Anthony Knowles, Carl, Mark (and Rhonda), Brian (and Chandra) Nottage, Farentino Knowles, Valentino Bethell, Nevin Clarke and Noel Clarke, Wayde Fox, John, Kevin, Anthony, Danny, Sterling, Frederick, Shawn, Deon, Ron, Sherman, Andrew, and Phillip Marche; Nieces and their spouses: Marsha Florvil, Carmitta (and Garth) Johnson, Sonia Knowles, Sharon Francis, Veronica Jones, Janice (and Derreck) Johnson, Linda (and Wayne) Thompson, Sandra (and Kendly) Darling Gia (and Austin) Walker, Kim Knowles, Dr. Ann (and Jason) Gilchrist, Maria Nottage, Athena Marche, Sophia Bethell, Nadia Clarke, Sheral Marche, Mary Laing, Donna Nottage, Maureen Catalano, Kelly Lockhart-Gaillard, Schevon Miller, Laverne Rahming, Wendy, Charlene and Sharon Thompson, Deanne Reid, Melissa Higgins, Wanda Dean, Bridgette, Alexis, Rhonda and Myra Marche; Sisters-in Law: Linda Marche, Lorraine Bethell and Jacqueline Knowles; Numerous Grand Nephews & Nieces; A Host of other Relatives and Friends including, Care takers: Barbara Campbell and Ivorine Smith; Doctors: Dr. Charles Grey, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey and especially Dr. Sally Taylor for her invaluable service to Daddy; The Danottage Estates Family, especially Mr. Douglas Turnquest and Family, Mrs. Brenda Archer and Family, Mrs. Patricia Burrows and Family; Deltec Bank & Trust Limited and Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited;

Special Thanks to: The Ebenezer Methodist Church Family, especially Reverend Milton Lightbourne and The Men’s Fellowship that faithfully visited Benson with an encouraging word, song, prayer and fellowship.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 27th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 28th January from 10:00 a.m. until service time.