Funeral Service for Bernard Charles McPhee, age 64 of #3 Sugar Apple Street, will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11a.m. at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Warren Street. Officiating will bePastor Firstnell Rolle assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.Cremation will follow.

Bernard was predeceased by his mother Maria McPhee (A moment of silence to ensue) and brothers Edwin and Anthony McPhee.

Cherished memories shall forever linger in the hearts of his:

Wife: Nellie McPhee

Children: Bernique McPhee-McKinney, Duran and Terear Price

Father: Eleston McPhee

Grandchildren: Nichai McKinney, Jaria Strachan, Cayden Lockhart

Brothers: Glen, Mario, Larry and Jeffrey McPhee

Sisters: Patricia Burns, Stephanie Dawkins, Sabrina Antor, Phillipa Dixon, Nickia and Michelle McPhee

Son-in-law: Sgt. Nicholas McKinney of The Royal Bahamas Police Force

Daughter-in-law: Juliana Price

Sisters-in-law: Lilian, Caluaise, Catherine and Stephanie McPhee, Barbara Ramsey, Faye McKenzie, Lynith and Cleopatra Braynen

Brothers-in-law: Alexander Burns, Harold Antor, Tyrone and Prince Braynen, Antone Ramsey

Nieces & Nephews: Lavaughn and Antoine Burns, Lekita Chambers, Glen and Leshanda McPhee, Leading Seaman Troy McPhee of The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Stacy Dean, Anishka Culmer, Matravia Handfield, Catavia, Mario Jr. and Mateo McPhee, Harold, Shannon and Jonathon Antor, Marine Seaman Valdez Dixon of The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, PC Mario Seymour of The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Alexa Demeritte, Angelo McPhee, Lachelle McPhee-Jones, Rochelle Newbold, Michelle Ferguson, Laterio and Felecie Woodside, Tyja, Tyrone and Tylyn Braynen, Antwoneze, Shandia, Darchelle, Tenica, Antonique, Shanie, Antone Jr. Ramsey, Pharon McKenzie, Leonardo Braynen

Numerous Grand-Neices and Grand-Nephews;

A Host of Other Relatives & Friends Including:

Family of the late: Geraldine Ferguson, Lilian Saunders, Dorothy Marshall, Mabel Morgan, Perscilla Forbes, Richard, Argernald and Pearl McPhee. Salathiel Cooper & Family, Tom Basden & Family, Dwayne Woods & Family, Lavaughn “Super” Woods & Family, Royale Hamilton & Family, Darnell Chipman-Ward & Family, Claudette Farrington & Family, Janet Guerriea & Family, Cleveland Clarke & Family, Barry McKenzie & Family, Izetta and Ryan Moss & Family, Marsha Marche & Family, April Pen- Rolle & Family, Vanda Manson & Family, Brehon Bennons & Family, Kevin Carey & Family, The Management and Staff of The Water & Sewerage Corporation, The Maxwell Lane /Rock Crusher Community, The “Pitt Road” Community, Charlene Capron & Family, Vincent Gardiner & Family, Kissinger Anderson & Family, Obinna Okpuno & Family, Kimwood Mott & Family, Dwayne Newbold & Family, Lorie Williams & Family, Joanne Gibson & Family, Enid Boyd & Family, Diane Ramsey & Family, Magistrate Samuel McKinney & Family, Tomasina Simms & Family, Maltina Storr & Family, Ida Stubbs & Family, Christine Williams & Family, Randy Smith & Family, Deborah Miller & Family, Precious Dean & Family, The Hon. Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper & Mrs. Cecilia Cooper & Family, Lathera Munroe & Family, Kenya Johnson & Family, Shanika Pearson & Family, Emily Ferguson & Family, Sharon Pratt & Family, Zoe Cartwright & Family, Patricia Braynen & Family, Albert Bowe & Family, Lydia Isaacs & Family, Alton Braynen & Family, Alfred and Cindy Moss & Family, Cedric Wilson & Family, Ezra Russell & Family, Carl and Yvonne Rolle & Family, The Entire Cat Island Community, Quincy Price & Family, Nadene Eugene & Family, Florence Farquharson &Family, Chef Charles Missick & Family, Arnette Longley & Family, Dr. Loxley Munroe, Dr. Homer Bloomfield, Ms. Silvenae Joseph, The Management and Staff of J.P.E, The Management and Staff of Platos Lounge- Atlantis Paradise Island, The Management and Staff of Clifton Heritage National Park, The Drop Off Family,The Alpha Male Barber Shop Family, Salon Infinity Family, and others certainly not forgotten, but too numerous to mention.

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace Collins Avenue, on Friday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10am until service time.