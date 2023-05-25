Funeral Service for the late Bernard Leopold ‘Snucky’ Miller Jr. aged 68 of Incense Court, Eastwood Subdivision will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday 27th May, 2023 at Grace Community Church, Grace Avenue, Palmetto Village. Officiating will be Sr. Pastor, Lyall Bethel and Pastor Stuart Kelly assisted by other members of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

Bernard is survived by his Wife: Charmaine Miller; Sons: Bernard Tristan and Travis Bryanth Miller; Grandchild: Kristian Miller; Sister: Bernadette Miller (Hester); Brandon Stephen, Shanique Stephen, Jessica Stephen, Alexandria Holland, Jaylin Finley, Brandon Stephen Jr., Braedon Stephen, La’shante Johnson, Lamar Stephen, Keron Dean Valentino, DeShanique Colbey; Brothers: Glenn Miller, Velma “Dale” Miller (Wife), Shannon Jamaal Miller, Shawn Miller, Lezette Sheikara Miller, Cairo Aiden Miller; Kevin Miller, Joycelyn Miller (Wife), Dawsin Major, Vinillia Miller, Kevin Miller Jr., Sienna Miller, Vaughan K. Miller, Stacey A. Smith-Miller, Kaiden K. Miller; Patrick Miller, Khalee Miller (Wife), Chandler Patrick Miller, Kaelee Miller, Melayna Miller; Michael Miller, Kimrice Yvette Miller (Wife), Isaac Michael Miller, Maya Abigail Miller, Jacoby Leonard Miller, Ava Victoria Miller; Mark Miller, Jane Miller (Step Mother); The Evans Family, Kim Miller, Kimberlee Armbrister and Family; Aunts: Lynn Maycock, Ingrid Miller, Atanasio Huylér, Maddie Johnson, Patricia Clarke; Family and friends from Atlanta, and the Edmonds family from North Carolina; Sister-in-Law: Anastacia Hanna, Rodd Bethel, Roddae “Bliss”, Theophilus Momolu, and Tehani Maliah; Caregiver: Denise Campbell; Special Friends: Family of Michael & Stephanie Hanna, Family of David & Gretal Hanna, Family of Leroy & Melody Hanna, Family of Cyd Ward, The Family of the Late Julie Hanna (Kendal Hanna, Leslie Hanna, Janice Hanna, Carol and Lewis Williamson, Joan Pratt and their families), The Family of the Late Arthur & Beryl Barnett, The Treco Family, The Dean Family, Cerone Ramsey and Family, Donovan Higgs and Family, Leosha Rahming and Family, Kenzi Thompson, Akia Clarke, Chad Rolle, Carolyn Adderley and Family, The Family of Lyall Bethel, Grace Community Church Family, Bahamas Harvest Church Family, New Providence Community Church Family, The Incense Court Eastwood Community, Miller’s Auto Family, RF Bank & Trust Family, Staff and Management of Shirley Enterprises, King David Lodge #2 M.W.P.O.P. & Queen Esther, Kingsway Academy Class of ‘99 and ‘07, Shift The Culture Community and the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Doctors Hospital.

To everyone whoever laughed or jammed with Snucky, and to everyone else you are forever in our hearts.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 26th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 27th May, 2023 from 12:00 noon until service time.

The service will be streamed via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6InMLlP8diI