Obituaries
Bernard Leopold “Snucky” Miller Jr.
Bernard Leopold “Snucky” Miller Jr., aged 68 of Incense Court, Eastwood Subdivision, died at his residence on Monday, 8th May, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Charmaine Miller; Sons: Bernard Tristan and Travis Bryanth Miller; Grandchild: Kristian Miller; Sister: Bernadette Miller (Hester); Brothers: Glenroy, Kevin, Michael, Mark, and Patrick Miller; Aunts: Lynn Maycock, Ingrid Miller, and Maddie Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.