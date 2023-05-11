Bernard Leopold “Snucky” Miller Jr., aged 68 of Incense Court, Eastwood Subdivision, died at his residence on Monday, 8th May, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Charmaine Miller; Sons: Bernard Tristan and Travis Bryanth Miller; Grandchild: Kristian Miller; Sister: Bernadette Miller (Hester); Brothers: Glenroy, Kevin, Michael, Mark, and Patrick Miller; Aunts: Lynn Maycock, Ingrid Miller, and Maddie Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.