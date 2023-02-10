Bernard Taylor aged 89 of Conchrest Condominium, West Bay Street, died at his residence on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Bernard, a retired bank executive, was born in Littleborough, Lancashire, England, UK on 22nd July, 1933. Following a career that took him to British Guiana (now Guyana), Canada and Cyprus Bernard joined The Chase Manhattan Trust Corporation Limited and settled in The Bahamas in 1968. In his youth, Bernard was an avid tennis player and keen golfer.

Left to cherish fond memories are his Wife of 46 years: Maria N. Taylor; Stepdaughters: Elena Mortemore (James Briard) and Tanya Mortemore (Todd Tilberg); Step-grandchildren: Sara and Maya Tilberg, and Sophia and Thomas Briard; Brother-in-law: E. Carlos Butler; Sisters-in-law: Clarissa Honnet (David), Teresa, Margaret, and Carmen Butler; Nieces and Nephews: Jacqueline Honnet and Nadia Honnet (Brendan Vaughan); Grandnephews: Alexander and Bennet Vaughan, Oliver and Finley Honnet-Hilger; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Aaron Hilger, Irene and Maria Govan, the Hanna, Wilson, Bullard and Monge families.

Special thanks to: Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, nurses from the Blessed Beginnings Nursing Agency, nurses’ aides, and caregivers and the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

A private memorial service will be held.