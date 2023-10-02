Funeral service for the late Bernice Elizabeth Culmer affectionately called “Toby” age 62 years of #27 Cutris Road, Gambier Village will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Church of God Gambier Village.

Officiating will be Bishop Gersham Pratt assisted by other ministers of the gospel.Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Predeceased by her beloved mother: Charlotte McPhee; Her memories will forever remain with her children: Wayne Ryan & Latoya Culmer; Sandy Culmer, Kenmario & Jasmine Lightbourn; and Willard Elliot Jr.; eight grandchildren: Rykiesh, Rykia, Agajuan, & Izaiah Culmer; Khalia, Khadari, Khailyn & Khaylee Lightbourn; three great grandchildren: Zhaurie, Zhamai and Matteo Culmer; adopted son: Burton Dean; sisters: Beryl Fernander, Valencia (Laren) Rolle, Monique (Reginald) Miller, Mary Ellen Fernander. Jen (Gregory) Rolle, Crystal (Johnathon) Rolle, Lorraine (Jermaine) Minnis, & Jestina Bethel; brothers: Prince (Magdalene) Fernander, Arthur, Leon, Samuel (Asia) Fernander, Edison (Zennetta) Fernander, Darron Sr. (Keva) Fernander, Glenroy Bethel, Alexandria, Alexander & David (Thelma) Fernander; one aunt: Hilda Mae Farrington; niece & nephews: Shakanah, Anishka, Euricka, Prince Jr., Avery, Kendrick, Kenneth, Lashanda, Anthonicia, A/W/M Miyesha, Aaliyah Fernander, Donnisha, Deante’, Destiny Smith, Alexzandria (Roderick) Carey, Kahtura (Romaine) Elliott, Janessa Sears, Schrette Deveaux, Nickolette, Vandesha Morley, Trinette Mackey, Carlissa, Zorreia, Petranique, Hartley Abouzeide and Brittany Rolle, Elkeno, Ashley (Florinda) Adams, Travis Curry, Ashanti, Deangelo, Reginald, Marcus Miller, Jeffrey Morley, Rashawn Ferguson, Zai Stubbs, Jason McKenzie, Kelvin Aranha, Carlissa, Carlton Johnson, Prince Jr., Avery, Kendrick, Kenneth, Arthur Jr, Leon, Bradley, Marco, Dewitt Fernander, Kelvin Aranha, Megan Fernander, Duran, Durante Fernander; numerous grandnieces & grandnephews: Verniecia Forbes, Kayjah Styles, MyLynn, Micah Marshall, Jimmia, Jimmy Olibrice, Elkeia, Anastacia Adams, Leilani, Sierra, Renae Miller, Serina Collie, Kyleigh, Armani, Kayshia, Bailee, Saniyah Fernander, Amya Plakaris, Amanda, Jessie, Zamoun, Anaca, Ittany, Edena, Davantae, Aysia, Amari Fernander, Shantara Delancy, Juanita Wells, Myleah Johnson, Corizma, Rekia, Tekannah, Jade, Johnaton Jr., & Jaya Rolle, Janae, Jaylin, & Jahzara Minnis, Shawna Sawyer & Jason Deleveaux, Angelina Cohen & Caden Mingo, Edena Ferguson, Lukyrie Ranger, Rohn III, CamRon Smith, Adam, Amiya Plakaris, Roman Knowles, Shavado Rolle Jr, Tyler Curry, Kennedy Delancy, Reginald III, Roderick III Carey, Leon Jr, Armani, Darren, Kenron, Aragon, Jessie, Edvardo, Edison Jr, Lavardo Jr, Javaughn, Javari, Amari Fernander, Samuel Sands, Cornell Rahming, Angelo Smith, Corey, Eukari Charlton, Isaiah Rolle, Micheala & Glenroy Bethel Jr., Pharlano Hanna Jr.; godmother: Ruthmae Poitier; Special Friend: Joshua Banton; cousins: Althea Anderson, Christine, Sharese, Crystal Bethel, Shaniqua Hanna, Deloris Missick, Rose Francis, Judy Davis, Keith Stubbs, George & Georgette McPhee, Robert Beneby, Kevin Beneby, Torreano and Desmond Jolly, Vera Humes, Perry Dean, Vincent Howkins, Derek Glico, Charles Deveaux, Philip Gardiner, Denise Greene, Beverly Rolle, Vincent, Glenford, Yvonne, Johnny, Pedro, Monalisa Lee, and Georgiemae Pratt; other relatives and friends: Naomi & Doug Pinder, Ruth & Gladston Thurston, Willard Elliot Sr., Marvin Curry, Portia Fernander & Family, Astrid Algreen & Family, Jackie King, Nathaniel Adams, Pastor Edna Rolle, Irene Mott & Family, Lanora Poitier & Family, Joshua Banton & Family, Olivia Fernander & Family, Estherleta Mackey & family, Naville Seymour & family, Dionne Poitier & family, Audley Maycock & family, Min. Valencia Huyler, Chevoi Jaggon, Enricko Bain, Alvarez Plakaris, Shanique, Lathera Roach, Ashley Demeritte, Linda Marshall, Elsie Knowles, Wendy Rolle, Debbie Carter, Neketria Brown, Evangelist Janice Lewis, Sterling Bethel, IMS, Lowes Wholesale Drug Agency, Transformational Landscape, Albany Resort, Happy Hall & Ports International, Gambier Community Development Association and the entire community of Gambier village and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson & Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until service time.