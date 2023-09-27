Obituaries

Bernice Elizabeth Culmer

DEATH NOTICE

Bernice Elizabeth Culmer age 62 yearsof#27 Cutris Road, Gambier Village died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday September 14th, 2023.

She is survived by her sons: Wayne Culmer, Kenmario Lightbourne & Willard Elliott Jr.; daughter: Sandy Culmer; sisters: Beryl Rahming, Valencia Fernander- Rolle, Monique Miller & Mary Ellen Fernander; brothers: Arthur Fernander, Leon Fernander, Samuel Fernander & Prince Fernander;and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

