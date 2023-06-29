Funeral service for the late Beryl Aramintha Knowles age 72 years of 294 Jackson Avenue, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania and formerly off Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Believers’ Gospel Chapel Prince Charles Drive & Trinidad Avenue.

Officiating will be Pastor Roderick Y. Rolle assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Beryl was predeceased in death by her parents: Ruel W. Knowles and LaGloria (Bowe) Knowles both from Simms, Long Island; as well as her sister: Marion G. Knowles.

She is survived by: Children: Reese (Attiyah) Blair and Khia Smith; Two Grandchildren: Nevaeh Sands and Kennyon Mackey Jr; Brothers: Cyril “Butch” Knowles, Peter (Barbra) Knowles, Andrew (Brenda) Knowles and Michael Knowles; Sister: Marcia Knowles of Philadelphia; Nieces: Tamara, Monique, Raquel, Anissa, Kimberly, Kimiko, Kimnil, Angelee and Anderia Knowles, Dr. Anitra Cerese James of Philadelphia, Mileah Knowles, Carla Wallace, Katherine Lockhart, Sherill Campbell of Houston Texas and Rolanda Knowles; Nephews: Brian Wallace, Teshonn Lockhart, Tunji Campbell, Kimaly, Kimyardo, Kimmar and Keron Knowles and Thomas James of Philadelphia; Grandnieces and nephews: Brian, Bryson Wallace, Darien, Mashona, Rashad Josiah Lockhart, Ol’Tunji Campbell, Devin Allen, Terrance Knowles, Namari Knowles, Jerai Brennen, Kai Wiggan, Reign Southerland, Anneli Frank, Kimiah Knowles, Dior Taylor; Uncles and aunts: Ernest & Rev. Edris Bowe, David ‘Sugar Kid’ Bowe, Joseph & Rosalie Bowe, Inguerita Bowe, EJ & Bernice Bowe, Fredrick & Melaine Bowe, Victor ‘Willie’ Knowles, Barbara, Roselda, Idella Knowles, Petrona and Viola Bowe; Other Relatives and Friends: Jane Culmer & Family, Knowles, Pratts, Adderleys, Taylors, Simms, Cash, Smiths, Glintons and Pinder Families of Long Island. Bowe, Gray, Dorsette, Styles and Bullard families of Exuma. Annmae Smith, Malachi Knowles of Long Island and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Proverbs Chapter 31 verse 10: “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies”.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.