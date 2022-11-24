Obituaries

Beryl Eloise Butler Huyler

Beryl Eloise Butler Huyler

aged 94 years, of Clayton Road, died at her residence on Saturday, 19th November.

She is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Huyler; sons: Vernal Huyler and Travis Bowleg; sisters:
Pearl Rahming, Albertha Archer, Alice Dorsett, Patricia Bannister, Adora Hanna, Rosemary, Shirley and Merlene Cole; brothers: Conrad and Rudolph Sweeting, Maxwell Butler, and Anthony Cole; grandchildren: Vernal and Vernel Huyler, Jennifer, Tiffany and Marissa Thompson; and
a hostof other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

