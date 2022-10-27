Besides God, there is no other

Pass through, pass through the gates! Prepare the way for the people. Build up, build up the highway! Remove the stones. Raise a banner for the nations. – Isaiah 62:10

There is no doubt that this world in which we live is filled with the spiritual and grandiose craftsmanship of an almighty, all lovely, all wise designer – God.

There is the beauty of sunrise and sunset. The awe of white floating clouds against a blue sky backdrop. There is the joy of birds and insects at eventide as they put on a delightful airshow readying themselves for their nests.

There is an astounding beauty as a placid Lake Killarney showcases beautiful homes in its reflective waters at the dawn of a new New Providence day. There is beauty all around us, but there is nothing more astonishing than the beauty of the best of God’s creation – mankind! Howbeit, while birds still fly and the waters of the sea still know they’re bound with exception, our text for today is spelling out that mankind has fallen short of the glory of God.

If ever there is a time for a standard to be lifted up for the people, it is now. Many have forsaken God and are following other gods. Children are rude and disobedient to parents. The law has been replaced with lawlessness. Respect has vanished and decadence has replaced excellence. The environment has been robbed of its beauty. And love has been trampled upon by hate.

But in spite of whatever may be amiss, disruptive and lawless, the word of the Lord given to the Prophet Isaiah tell us that the Lord hath sworn by His right hand, and by the arm of His strength.

“Never again will I give your grain as food for your enemies, and never again will foreigners drink the new wine for which you have toiled; but those who harvest it will eat it and praise the Lord, and those who gather the grapes will drink it in the courts of my sanctuary.

Pass through, pass through the gates! Prepare the way for the people. Build up, build up the highway! Remove the stones. Raise a banner for the nations.”

The Lord has made proclamation to the ends of the Earth: “Say to Daughter Zion, ‘See, your Savior comes! See, His reward is with Him, and His recompense accompanies Him.’

“They will be called the Holy People, the Redeemed of the Lord; and you will be called Sought After, the City No Longer Deserted.” (Isaiah 62:8-10)

The word of God will be manifested and old things, behavior, customs and habits will be done away with, and the people will acknowledge that God is God and beside Him, there is no other.



