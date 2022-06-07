Best alternative to teeth replacement: dental implants

Dental implants are permanent fixtures used to replace missing teeth and restore jaw bone destruction. The vast majority of implants last for over 20 years. When an implant is placed, it is anticipated that it will perform like natural teeth. They can make a substantial difference in your life.

Most common benefits

• Implants have less long-term cost because of how long they last.

• Implants don’t decay like natural teeth or like teeth with crowns.

• Implants are easier to take care of than a bridge. For single implants, there is no need for a floss threader.

• Implants stop teeth from shifting.

• Implants stop the bone from shrinking, therefore the bone is retained.

• Implants can also serve to stabilize your denture.

Some general dentists place and restore dental implants. However, some cases require the experience and expertise of a trained periodontist. Periodontists are intimately involved in saving teeth, analyzing bone and treatment planning.

The latest technology to increase your success

Digital x-rays: They provide immediate feedback during the surgical procedure equipping the specialist with the correct angulation and precise length of the implant. Conventional x-rays could take as long as six to eight minutes to process. With digital x-rays, the picture shows up on the computer screen instantaneously, providing results and shortened surgery time.

Plasma rich growth factors (PRGF): This is one of the latest advances in plastic, orthopedic and dental surgery. Your own platelets have numerous growth factors that can speed up healing of the treatment site.

Bone grafts with stem cells: Bone proteins placed in combination with bone grafts stimulate the recruitment of stem cells from other parts of the body or another source.

Cone-beam CT Scan (CBCT): The CT scan provides a three-dimensional view of the face and jawbone. With this third dimension, we can more easily locate good bone for the implant. Center for Specialized Dentistry is one of few offices in the Caribbean and Florida that invested in this ultra-modern technology.

Experience: I placed my first implant in 1989 and have been training and assisting other colleagues who desire more knowledge in placing and restoring them. Many dentists and patients refer others for dental implants.

Dental insurance and dental implant treatment

Insurance coverage depends on your individual policy. Unfortunately, most companies despite the universal acceptance of dental implants, exclude implants as a coverage benefit.

Dental implants are a permanent solution to improving facial appearance, confidence and self-esteem. Implants, are the closest thing to your natural teeth and provide a fully functional replacement for missing teeth. Additionally, dental implants can assist in preventing further oral deterioration and give patients something good to smile about.

• Dr. Kendal V.O. Major is the founder and CEO of the Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in New Providence and Grand Bahama. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He is also a certified fast braces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, New Providence. He can be contacted at (242) 325-5165 or kmajorcsd@gmail.com.