Bethel: Marital rape needs to be called rape

Attorney Marion Bethel said she does not support calling marital rape anything other than rape.

Bethel was responding to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who recently said that if the goal of criminalizing marital rape is to get convictions, then the government “better call it something other than rape”.

Bethel said, “I know that rape within a marriage is rape.

“And so, it needs to be called that, so we can enact section three (Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act) which is where the definition of rape is constituted as a sexual offense. This is a compromised position that does not call a spade a spade or the action or the offense what it truly is.”

Bethel serves as The Bahamas’ representative on the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

She was speaking during a recent Equality Bahamas Zoom event on marital rape.

Equality Bahamas Director Alicia Wallace said she supports Bethel’s view because “rape is rape”.

“It’s something that we continue to repeat,” Wallace said.

“It doesn’t matter what you put in front of rape. You can call it marital rape or whatever, but it’s still rape. Like you said, it’s a compromise and an unacceptable one. We also understand that laws help to create/maintain/shift culture and the way that people think about things.

“If we refuse to acknowledge that rape is rape and we leave section three as it is with that exception ‘whose not his spouse’ and create this new category, it’s like we’re validating these people.”

Wallace said there would be “serious fundamental issues” with changing the term.

The criminalization of marital rape requires the deletion of “who is not his spouse “ from section three of The Bahamas’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act (1991).

The section states: “Rape is the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse *— (a) without the consent of that other person; (b) without consent which has been extorted by threats or fear of bodily harm; (c) with consent obtained by personating the spouse of that other person; (d) with consent obtained by false and fraudulent representations as to the nature and quality of the act.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said last week that Cabinet will review proposed legislation that aims to criminalize marital rape and bring gender equality to The Bahamas’ citizenship laws.

He said Cabinet will make a decision on which of the more than 20 amended and new pieces of legislation to move forward with.

The issue of marital rape is controversial in The Bahamas.

Lack of movement on the issue by successive governments led a UN special rapporteur on violence against women to conclude in 2018 that The Bahamas had failed to comply with CEDAW, which The Bahamas ratified in 1993.