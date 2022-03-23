Bethel says time to abandon monarchy

The impending arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has brought the debate on whether The Bahamas should become a republic to the forefront of national discussion.

The royal visit, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow, is part of a Caribbean tour to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Dr. Nicolette Bethel, former director of culture and prominent local anthropologist, believes the visit will add to a push to remove Queen Elizabeth II as The Bahamas’ head of state.

Speaking of the official visit, she said, “I don’t have any real issues. I do have a problem with the fact that we’re paying for it.”

Bethel believes that The Bahamas should become a republic.

“I do think that we will take steps in that direction,” she said.

“I think that the challenge that we will probably face is how we talk about it, what the public relations have to do with it, how the public understands it.

“But at this point in time, this is a good time to do it, because we’re suffering. The whole country is suffering and we’re paying for members of one of the richest families in the world [to visit]. What is that? By all means, yes, we’re still part of your empire. Come. Pay for yourself.”

On the point of becoming a republic, she said, “I think we should continue to think about how we move forward in this world without linking ourselves to Great Britain and to the monarchy of Great Britain.”

Bethel continued, “I think that it’s going to become more and more critical because next year is our 50th anniversary of independence. And we have to find out what that means and we have to think about what we have to change in our society that fits us to be a nation, because my biggest issue is that we have not changed the colonial governance structure in such a way that we can develop as a nation.”

She said The Bahamas has not had its full decolonizing discussion.

“I think that we are still deeply colonized,” Bethel said.

“I think we have simply replaced one colonizer with another colonizer. We expect all answers to come from outside.

“We have not developed the habit of finding solutions to our problems from within. This is something that starts from the top down with the whole idea of development by foreign investment, which has been our plan for the last 30 years.

“I think that has done us a lot of harm and it has trained Bahamians to think that within ourselves we are not capable of solving our problems and finding solutions by ourselves.

“…The royal visit is symptomatic of our own lack of trust in ourselves.”

She added, “I don’t think that we have been critical enough of the monarchy and what it means to be a post-colonial nation, on what we have inherited from the past that has impeded our development in the present.”

Earlier this week in Belize, the Duke and Duchess canceled their trip to a village after residents protested against it.

In Jamaica, the royals’ visit has prompted significant discussion concerning the impacts of colonialism, reparations and whether the nation will follow in Barbados’ recent footsteps to become the region’s newest republic.