Funeral Service

for

Betty Ann Evans, 53

affectionately called Tassy

a resident of Thompson Lane, off East Street will be held at Church of God Cathedral, East Street and Lily the Valley Corner, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 1st July, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Carlton J. Stuart and he will be assisted by Rev. Pascale Saunders. Interment will follow in The Eastern Cemetery, Dowdeswell Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her 3 Daughters: Princess, Prinesha, and Te’adrea Evans, 1 Grandson: Kario, 4 Granddaughters: Brianna, Keyanna, Ta’Laya and Tara, 2 Brothers: Brian and Elleen Coakley; Sisters: Eugena Hunt, Carla McIntosh Nielsen, Valentina Evans, Tanya Russell, Sandra, Bicola and Giselle Coakley; 4 Nephews: Michael Cooper, Jonathan and Alvin Mackey and Ayden Christine, Grandniece and Nephew: A’lesha and Ace Mackey; Uncles: Windzel King and Family, Roland Evans And Family; Aunts: Family of the late Gloria Strachan, Cecelia Karsant and Family, Reverent Dr. Albertha Williams and Family, Minister Ethel Sands and Family, Geneva Mortimer and Family, Violet Evans Rolle and Family, Daphane and Christine Evans and Family. Other family and friends: Elizabeth and Kelsey Walker, Athlean, Nadia, Dekita, Rietta Culmer, Darren, Stevette, Tammy, Maria Campbell and Family, Geraldine Neely and Family, Pearl Lewis and Family, Andrea Hepburn and Family, the remaining Neely family of Harbour Island.

Close Friends: Anna, Ms. Remelda, Marvette, Nurse Roderka Brown and Family, Krishna, Sonia, Ms. Virginette and Family, Wilimae and Family, Monique and Family, Caroline Rahming and Family, Sharon and Janice Lightbourne Family, Sherlyl, Lorraine, Jennifer, Lashan, Darrell, Makeisha Murray, The Lewis Family of Malcolm Lane, Alburyanna, Kaylisia Humes, Eva Roker, Daniel Evans, Kara Kelly and Family, Michelle, Jen and The Gibson Family, the remaining Thompson Lane, Gibbs Corner, Malcolm Lane, and Centreville Constituency Family.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 29th June – Friday 30th June, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 1st July, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.