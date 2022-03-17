Funeral service for the elate Betty Bain age 69 years of Beaumontia and Chrysanthemum Ave., Garden Hills #1 will be held on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Union Baptist, Taylor Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Heuter B. Rolle.

She is predeceased by:

MOTHER: Ida Demeritte FATHER: Zeddie Brice

HUSBAND: Eric Rudolph Bain Sr.

SIBLINGS: Eleanor Brice-Gibbs, Paula Brice-Hall, Juliette Brice & Christopher Brice

She is survived by:

DAUGHTERS: Cherese Bain-Westmoreland of Texas, Cherkedra Bain-Holmes, Nastassja Bain-Brennen of North Carolina and Nahsaan Bain

SONS: Eric Bain of Florida and Valentino Bain

GRANDCHILDREN: Thalia, Mckenzie, Kylie, Brianna, Daniel and James Westmoreland of Texas; Eric, Jamal, Valencia, Tinnicia & Tianne Bain; Devontae Woods, Clinton II, Yahnajji, Yasir, Yahzara and Yahkiah Brennen of North Carolina; Maya Williams and Khai Grant; Sasha Bain of Florida; Bella and Bailey Jenkins and Maximus Holmes.

SISTERS: Nellie Brice-Walkes, Dorothy Brice-Grant, Debra Brice-Rolle, Prophetess Lydia Brice, Petra Brice of Grand Bahama, Ursula Brice of Georgia and Charmaine Brice

BROTHERS: Godfrey Brice, Hartman Brice, Franklyn Brice, Samuel Brice and Denny Brice of Grand Bahama

DAUGHTER-IN-LAW: Kathy McDaniel-Bain of Florida

SONS-IN-LAW: Robbie Westmoreland of Texas, Clinton Brennen

NIECES: Charmaine Lewis-Rollins, Shianne Rolle, Jondesha and JonaIesha Hall, Monalisa Stubbs, Michelle and Tamara Grant, Tiffany Ferguson, Petra Brice of Canada; Linda McPhee, Vanessa, Vangie, Leshanda, Latara, Shakira, Paulette, Julissa, Dentra, Kiara, Berlia, Allania, Aliyah and Christian Brice, Yvonne Duncombe, Decker Daniels, Cottrell Martin, Anthonique and Anthyia Lewis, Shonnell Stuart, Sheretta Munnings and Kennice Scott.

NEPHEWS: Darrington, Trevor and Tito Lewis, Adam Cleare, John Hall Jr., Michael Grant Jr, Xavier of Canada, D’Angelo, Christopher, Dereck, Pedro, De’Angelo, Elroy, Dwight, Donovan, Nardo, Isaiah, Patrick, D’Allen, Elvardo and Dario Brice, Dodridge Davis, Damien Gibbs, Eain Munnings, Ephraim Mackey, Mekel Rolle, Chaze Martin and Matthew Daniels.

SISTERS-IN-LAW: Theresa, Beryl and Patrice Brice, Margaret Cleare and Gwendolyn Mckenzie

BROTHERS-IN-LAW: Michael Grant Sr., Michael Rolle, Daniel Dean and Allen Cleare

AUNTS: Evelyn, Arabella and Jane Bain – Sinnidor Brice

GOD-CHILDREN: Andrenik Brown, Christopher Rolle, Danielle Carey and Hugh Pratt Jr.

CARETAKERS: Sherlanda Joseph and Angelique Griffin

BEST FRIEND: Estella Farrington

Other relatives and friends including:

Anastacia and Barbara Rolle, Nadyah Rolle of Grand Bahama, Vanrea Farrington, Leo, Jeffrey & Kevin Rahming, Tomico Brown & family, Buster & Helen Bethel, Norma Stubbs & family, Ria Farrington & family, Wendell & Deborah Carey, Patrick Forbes & family, Gerrahn Ingraham & family, Maurice Clarke & family, Patricia Grant, Pamela & Pia Bethel, Kendrick and Lazandra Perigord, Pastor Wilfred & Sheila Adderley, Nolan, Ernest & Pochino Scavella, Joseph Saunders & family, Sherry Burrows & family, Christine Stubbs-Ellis and family, Ephenette Wong and family, Wilson and Walter Chea, Clementina Petty, Christopher and Ephriam Brice and family, Lynn and Jacklyn Brice and family Allison Sealey and family, Ormonique Joffre, Lynette Benoit, Sherrel Brice and Brinique Nottage (Unique Beauty Salon) Edward Richardson & family, Elsie Roker & family, Avis Wright & family, Avis Pyfrom & family, Thelma Deveaux & family, Marsha Deveaux & family, Supt. Chesley Finley, Fredricka Brown & family, Roxbergh & Denise Williams & family, Wellington, Florence, Wellington Jr, Anton and Yolanda Mackey, Carmen Spence & family, Portia Mortimer & family, Paula Brennen & family, Dave Grant, Brittany Larrimore, Jermaine Lewis, Anthony Bain & family, Bonnie Culmer, Marilyn Lightbourne, Karen Woods, David, George and Racquel Turnquest, Barbara Rolle & family, Erica Davis & family, Jacqueline King, Dianne Glinton, Sherie and Julian Butler, Latoya Pinder and family, Christopher Moss & family, Isadora Johnson & family, Richenda Miller, Bob Taylor, Ken Strachan, Laura Glinton, Louise Morris, Julia Lysaik of New York, Debra Taylor, Dorothy Symonette, Albert, Jacob, Edward & Clarence Brice, Sharon Davis & family, Michelle Wells & family, Antoine and Pedro Brice, Patrick Minnis, Robert Outten, Allen, Lester, Gregory & Julian Demeritte, Anna and Judith Demeritte-Rolle, Ricardo Brice, Sandra Cash, Eleanor Brice, George Brice, Deon Morris & Family, Pablo Simms & Family, Ron Rolle & family, Roscoe & Yvonne Rolle, Brensil Rolle & Family, Mario Bowleg – Member Of Parliament, Garden Hills Constituency, Paul Rolle, ­Commissioner of Police, Matthew Edgecombe, The Bahamas Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist, Dr. Ross Downes, the Fox Hill community, the community of Garden Hills No. 1 and everyone who we may have missed, but were impacted by the life of this beautiful soul.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.