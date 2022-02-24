Obituaries

Betty Bain

Betty Bain age 69 years of Beaumontia and Chrysanthemum Ave., Garden Hills #1 died at her residence on Monday, February 21, 2022.

She is survived by her sons: Eric Bain Jr. and Valentino Bain; daughters: Cherese Bain-Westmoreland, Cherkedra Bain, Nastassja Bain-Brennen, Nahsaan Bain; sisters:  Nellie Brice-Walkes, Dorothy Brice- Grant, Debra Brice-Rolle, Prophetess Lydia Brice, Petra Brice, Ursula Brice, Charmaine Brice; brothers: Godfrey Brice, Hartman Brice, Franklyn Brice, Samuel Brice, Denny Brice and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

