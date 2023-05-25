Obituaries

Betty Elizabeth Robinson nee Wilmot

DEATH NOTICE

Betty Elizabeth Robinson nee Wilmott age 83 years of Frazier Alotment off Soldier Road died at her residence on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

She was predeceased by her late husband of 40 years Edward Livingstone Robinson; daughter: Dorette Ferguson.

She is survived by her Children: Vernita, Stephanie, Edward and Emerika; Adopted Daughter: Anita; Sisters: Maud, Shirley and Nancy; Grandchildren: Darren, Giles, Gaileyn, Gabrielle, Abigail, Daniel, Sage and Tobias; Great Grandchildren: Khaled and Kailen. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

