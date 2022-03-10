Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY, age 77 years of #169 Vancouver Road Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros will be held on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Freeport Bible Church, Norma Headley Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Kyle Maycock. Interment will follow at the Le Pavilion

Cathedral Blvd, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She is predeceased by her Parents: Fred and Catherine Pratt and Brothers: James and Milton Pratt.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her Son: Frederick Moxey of Sewell, NJ; Daughters: Katherine Campbell of West Palm Beach, Fl, Philippa Smith, Joycelyn Tate, Belinda Martin, and Malissa Cooper; Daughter-in-law: Kelly Moxey; Sons-in-law: Michael Smith, Robert Tate, Sterry Martin Jr, and Chester Cooper Sr.; Stepson: Percy Moxey Jr.; Grand Children: Devon, Bjorn (Kristina), and Agenor (Leigha) Rahming, Ayana and Elon Moxey, Dexter Moxey, Phillip and Asher Smith, Lorenzo Rahming, Wade Mackey, Rojade, Rotario, and Gabriel Tate, Alverston Rolle, Steven Sr (Wynasha), Sterry III, and Symone Martin, Chester Jr and Chelsea Cooper; Great Grandchildren: Gabriel, Qoral, Dorian, Liliana, Amelia, and Ryleigh Rahming, Dexter Moxey Jr, and Steven Martin Jr.; Sister: Grace Cash; Brothers: William and Edward Pratt; Sisters-in-law: Katherine, Mary, Helena, and Stephanie Pratt, and Aloma Miller; Brothers-in-law: Rupert, Bertram, Philip, and Michael Moxey; Nieces and nephews including: Carla and Christopher Pratt, Natasha, Jermaine, Jason, Jamarla Pratt, Elva (Leonard) McPhee, Evelyn (Edward) Cartwright, Edna Pratt, Edward Jr (Mavis), Estelle, Earthleen, Earthlyn Pratt, Alexander, Gillette and Leeshan Cash, Germaller Brown, Aerica (Orette) Muir, Terah, and Ashley (Akeilier) Pratt and their families; Numerous other close relatives and friends including: Harold and Estelle Evans and Family, Donald, Sue, Ellen and Georgina Curtis and Family, Prince and Mordine Smith and Family, Magistrate Charlton Smith, Agatha Wallace and Family, Sylvia Bastian and Family, Joyce, Inez, Beulah, and Bertha Nairn, Arnold and Monica Neely and Family, Marcus Knowles and Family, The Pratt, Nairn, Greene, Sweeting, Cole, and Pennerman families, Dorothea Outten-Gumbs, Barbara Outten and Family,Janet Williams, Theresa Neymour, Shavahn Major, Wayne Copeland (fish), Lloyd ‘Chubby’ and Keeler Grant, Paulette King and Family, Archie and Leanna Ferguson and Family, Tiana Martin-Collie, Alicia Martin, Arabell Black, Mildred Blatch and Family, Bettina Bullard, Angela Sands and Family, Wayne and Natasha Thompson and Family, Adrianne Forbes and family, Mertis Moxey, Chiketa Mackey, Agatha Grant, Matina Baker, Mr. and Mrs. McBride, Truman Knowles, Sterling and Amanda Newbold, Romanda Pinder, Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo Pinder, Lloyd Ingraham, Pastor Karol and Mrs. Roache, New Horizon Worship Center Family, Pastor Marvin Rolle, Pastor Kyle and Abiola Maycock, Freeport Bible Church Family, Doctors and Staff of the Rand Memorial Hospital especially Nurse Deborah Miller and Nurse Anthea Pinder, GB Taxi Drivers and Lynden Gardiner.

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.