Memorial Service for the late Betty Gertrude Taylor-Sands, aged 74 years, of Sea Beach Estates, West Bay Street and formerly of Rock Sound, Eleuthera will be held, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Officiating will be The Very Rev’d Harry Bain assisted by Fr. Eric Miller. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

The service will be livestreamed on

YouTube: @ChristChurchBAH

Or search: Requiem Eucharist for Betty Sands

Fond and lasting memories will linger in the hearts of her Children: Charles Sands (Yvette), Margo Moree (Baron), Carolyn Moree-Pommier (Alain); Grand Children: Hannah and David Sands and Jonathan Moree; Siblings: Ronald (Sybiline) Taylor and Eleanor (Wilson) Russell; Uncles: Donald and George Fernander; Aunt: Thelma Duncombe; Nieces: Gail (Bradley) Kemp-Wright, Christina (Dale) Alston, Vanreta (Paul) Ferguson, Ericka, Denise, Catherine and Billi (Charra) Taylor; Nephews: Rodney (Nadica) Taylor, Troy (Guerda) Culmer, Chad (Tammy) Taylor, Raymond (Vivian) Campbell, Matthew (Kenya) Taylor, Hank (Nicola), Frankie (Shakara) and Andrew (Daymora) Russell, Beauford Taylor Jr., Owen (Bekera), Justin, William & Valentino Taylor; Numerous Grand Nieces and Nephews including: Kelson and Akeem Taylor, Latoya Johnson, Brendan, Brent and Brittany Kemp, Akia Burrows, Troy Culmer Jr. Brittany Walker, Rayshann, Rayvonne, Kyro and Malaysia Taylor, Haneiqua, Angelina and Francheska Russell; Cousins: Robert, Gregory, Eric (Sharon), Andre and Steve Maynard, Sonia (Percival) Francis, Leonard, Larry, Lionel, Stephen, Derek, Christine, Adrian, Shervin, Herbie and Ron Fernander, Elizabeth (Denham) Stennett, Eddie (Joanne), Olive, Freddie (Michelle), Frankiemae and Erick (Youlanda) Evans, Estella (Gregory) Thompson, Lorina (Paul) Pennerman, Inez, Dorothy & Arthur Sands, Sandra, Charles Jr., Percy, Veronica, Thelma, Steve (Diana) and Leonard Taylor, Donald (Eleanor) Goodman, Gloria McSweeney, Gladys Sands, Mike (Donnalee) Miller, Willamae, Albertha and Robbie Sweeting; Godchildren: Melanie Sands-Symonette, Karen Sands, Alison Kemp-Taylor, Sarah Griffin-Saunders, Harley Sands, Shelly Taylor, Monique Sands-Symonette, Kevin and Carl Knowles, Daschial Pinder, Jason Knowles, Deanne Rouse-Rahming, Desmond Carey, Jawarn Hall, Raja Weech, Erma Daschial, Philip Bethel, Carlos Sands, Lloyd Rolle, Elaine Hall-Carey, Cassandra Knowles. She was pre-deceased by Godchildren: Nelerene Harding and Coral Leary-Curry; A host of other relatives and friends including: Kathleen (Prophet Micklyn) Seymour, Betty (Glen) Griffin and Family, Cordella Williams-Bowleg (Bersol), Cheryl Sands, Avril John, Audrey Capron, Georgiemae Russell, Patrice Cartwright, Delona Mackey-Hurwitz, Sherry Rolle, Rev. Tyrone (Virnette) Sands, Audrey (Leroy) Dames, Brenda (Raynard) North, Helen (Samuel) Swann, Breon (Eleanor), Leonard, Stafford, Cloyd, and Muriel Leary, Cynthia Gibson & Family, Gary Sands and Clay Symonette, Jack Hilton and Family, Rev. Brian Sands and Family, Harrison and Ronald Horton and Family, Janet Horton, Douglas Smith, Patty Bethel, Greta Knowles and Family, Rene (Jacqueline) and Herve Pommier, Darnell Osborne and Family, Shelley Moree, Zelda Evans and Family, Nadine Rolle and Family, Craig Gibson and Family, Rose Fleuristil and Family, Cynthia Maynard and Family, Patsy Horton-Rolle, Ethel Johnson and Family, Karen and Trae Sands, Naomi (Eric) Johnson and Family, Constance Petty, Rev. Philip (Yvonne) Bethel and Family, Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Apostle Paul Butler and Family, Wesley Ingraham and Family, Prudence Morris, Gwen Pinder, Merton King, Beverley Taylor, Robert Forbes, Aunt Merle Sands, Ethel, Kendall, Steve, and Philip Sands, Shalimar Johnson, Millie Wong, Donna Williams, Violet Dixon and Family, Philip (Maryann) Sands, The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Z. Boyd and family, The Very Rev’d Harry Bain, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral and Mrs. Ann Bain and family, The Christ Cathedral Family, Very Rev. Patrick Adderley (Ret.) and Mrs. Asterid Adderley and Family, Rev. Eric Miller Assistant Curate Christ Church Cathedral, The Rt. Rev’d Canon Warren Rolle (Ret.), The Rev’d Canon Harry Ward and Family, The Rev’d Canon Dr. Kirkley Sands and Family, The Rev’d Canon Atma Budu, Rev’d Andrew Toppin, Rev’d Dr. James Moultrie, Rev’d Chitan Thompson, Rev’d Bryton Ward, Fr. Matthew Catterick and the Parishioners at St. Saviour’s, Pimlico, London, Minister Myrtle Goodman, Pastor Trevor Stubbs, Bridget Sands-Chigbo and Samantha Pinder, Shannelle Johnson, Ella Farrington, Lucille (Mark) Aiello, Jay Mitchell, Betty Sweeting and Family, Vera (Bradford) Chase and Family, Cheryl Bowleg and Family, Sabrina Francis and Family, Yvette (Larry) Meredith and Family, Sally Thompson and Family, Betty Sweeting and Family, Shundal Rodgers (Shanny), Dorothy Swann, Deborah Rolle, Camille Campbell, Odelkis Gray, Philian and Ronrick Bowe, Antoine Roberts, Claudia Sands and Family, Merlease Bethel and Family, Veta Sands and Family, Robert Sands and Family, Hazel Sands and Family, Betty (Ray) Carey, Merionette (Frank) Hall and Family, Denise Sullivan and Family, Avis Pyfrom and Family, Sandy Sands and Family, The Gibson Family, Brent Turnquest and Family, The Rose Family, Deon Dunbar and Family, Dellareese Roxbury-Wilson and Family, Darleen Sumner and Family, Michelle Cartwright and Family, Zina Sturrup and Family, Chandrice Ferguson and Family, Carla Wildgoose and Family, Nicola Thompson and Family, Dr. Veronica McIver, Harold Rolle and Family, Romero Farrington and Family, Louis Dames and Family, Sonia Dames and Family, Jan (Charles) McCartney, Mr. Lundy, Montez Williams, The entire Community of Rock Sound, Eleuthera, The Taylor Family, The Sands Family, The Johnson Family of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, The Miller Family of Long Island, The Fernander Family, The Edwards Family, The Staff of Executives, The Clients of Executives, The Sandyport Community, Staff of ICCI, Staff of Sheritt Group of companies, Staff of Bahamas First Holdings, Staff of The Bahamas Maritime Authority, St. John’s College Class of ’83 ’84 and ‘89, Paulette Dean, The Hospitality Professionals Association, The Tribune Classified Section, Faculty & Staff of BMA Theological Seminary Staff and Nurses at Doctor’s Hospital, especially Dr. Bimal Francis, Dr. Dedrick Bowe, Dr. Reah Thurston-Carroll, Dr. Wesley Francis, Dr. Duane Sands and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!