DEATH NOTICE

Betty Louise Lightbourne age 80 years of #89 Robinson Road died at her Residence on Thursday July 28th 2022.

She is survived by her Sons: Conrad and Corey Lightbourne; Daughters: Melanie Poitier, Sherry and Chantay Lightbourne; Sisters: Glona Munnings and Irene Williams and a Host of Other Family, Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.