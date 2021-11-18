Graveside Funeral Service for the Late BETTY MAE GREENE age 58 years of #9 Thompson Apt., East Settler’s Way, Freeport and formerly of Moxey Town/Little Mangrove Cay, Andros will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Kermit Saunders.

Left to cherish her memories are two sons: Jessive Finley-Greene and Randol Forbes; six grandchildren: Randisio, Randol Jr., and Razariah Forbes, Nickita, Jessive Jr. and Jordan Greene of England; one daughter-in-law: Sarah Greene of England; three sisters: Zellamae Belle and Patsy Wallace of Mangrove Cay and Sharon Clarke; one brother: Lawrence Wallace Jr.; one brother-in-law: Coach Kevin Clarke; nine aunts: Virginia Jones, Shirley Clarke, Daisy Simmons, Princess Clarke, Anne Greene, Rhodamae Greene, Bergalin Greene, Leanna Clarke, and Anna Clarke Rolle of Mangrove Cay, Andros; two uncles: Pastor George Clarke and Captain James Saunders of Mangrove Cay, Andros; one grand aunt: Pearl Moxey; three adopted sisters: Elithan Higgs, Uleth Williams and Patrice Wilson; eight nieces and nephews: Pamela and Carson Lundy, Fredrick Bullard, Theo (Theresa) and Keisha King, Ashton Greene, D’Azure Harvey of Canada and Kaidyn Clarke; nine grand nieces and nephews: Shamell Greene, Fredrick King Jr, Jade Clarke, Celeste and Amelia Lundy, Fredrick Bullard Jr, Taquan King, Kierra Green and Carmelo Moxey; numerous relatives: Wellington( Stacy), Leonard (Sherrell) Agatha and Lizarene Jones, Theresa Burrows(Eugene), Paula Taylor (Elvis), Ornald (Maria), Lynden (Laurene), Charlton, Anthony, Paul and Edney Greene Jr, Estella Clarke, Barbara Saunders (Philip), Brenda Belle (Adrian), Glenroy (Prenell) and Keith (Dakana) Clarke, Terrance Brown (Jacqueline), Maxine Green (Howard), Pastor Brian (Audra) and Jamal Bain, Sargeant Andrew Clarke (Tamara), Nurse Andrea Deveaux (Duane), Daniel, Keven, Mark and Christopher and Kadesha Clarke, Cleopatra Davis (Darril) Christian Davis, Dellamae Jones, Paul (Denise), John (Cynara) and Nicola (Dan) Clarke, Stacy Kemp, Erica Meus-Saunders,Mary Saunders, Monique Saunders, Nurse Sophia Saunders of U.S.A, Gretel Brown, Melinda Moxey, Kendrick Pinder, Edith Bastian, Vincent Greene, Julius “Bobby” Greene, Sharon “Sugar” Bowleg, Sherrol Greene Jr, Robert “Bob” Greene, Pauline Martin, Ophelia Brown, Ronald and Tanya Simmons, Lancelot, Andrew, Craig and Bobby Greene; a host of other relatives and friends including: The entire communities off Freeport, Grand Bahama and Mangrove Cay, Andros, Forbes family, Dr. Malik Kavala, Nikita Mckinney, Natasha White, Benjamin Forbes, Charles Forbes, Charly Jones, Ornald Martin, Antonio Martin, Santana Martin, Lundy and Joel Moxey, Hon. Cynthia “Mother” Pratt- Former Deputy P.M, Joyous Moxey, Edna, Nencha, Drucilla, Nelson, Leo, Allen, Cleo and Leroy Moxey, Alexis Rolle, Dianne Russell, Sheramae King, Lauren, Yanapha Jr. and Leo Kemp, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh, Vivian Solomon, Sherice Solomon and the Kross Town family,

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church Settler’s Way on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the cemetery on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.