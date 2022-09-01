Funeral Announcement

Betty Mae Turnquest, age 77 years, a resident of Yamacraw Shores, will be held at 11am on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Bahamas Faith Ministries International, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Burrows, assisted by Pastor Kersch Darville. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Mark, Salvan, & Charles Turnquest; Nephew/Son: Travis Donald; Daughters: Michelle Turnquest, Kendra Minnis, Stellareese Saunders; Nieces/Daughters: Cheryl & Inger Knowles; Grandchildren: Jordanna Turnquest-Wood, Christopher Pugh, Christian Turnquest, Martyra & Martysta Turnquest, Andrew & Adam Saunders, Kenya, Khloe & Kenson Turnquest Jr, Denaj & Aiden Moss; Greatgrandson: Kaylan Turnquest; Daughter in Law: Fertina Turnquest; Sons in Law: Dwight Minnis & Kristoff Wood; Brother: Anthony Darville; Sisters in Law: Vanria Darville, Valderine Turnquest-Rumer, Ruth Turnquest; Brother in laws: John Lamb & Ernst Rumer; Nieces: Antonia, Terell, Natasha, Shemese, Vanessa Darville, Shelly Lamb, Leslie Turnquest-Ferguson; Nephews: Jerome Darville, Keith Lamb, Lowell Turnquest; Cousins: Renee Glinton; God Daughter/Cousin: Candy Glinton; Thelma Johnson & family, Barbara Chotoosingh & Family, Beverly Lecont & Family, Maria Albury & Family, Val Mackey & Family, Gerrard & Reggie Mortimer, Sarah & Marie Wallace; Cousin in laws: Garth & Carmeta Johnson & family; Special family friends: Adrian Miller, Godwin Cargill, Vernette Minnis & Family; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins & friends, particularly best Friends & sisters in the Lord: Sylvia Bethel, Betty Knowles, Judith McClain & Jane Miller.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm.