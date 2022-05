Betty Maria Evans Saunders, 77 yrs., a resident of Dumping Ground Corner, Bain Town, died at PMH on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Errol Saunders; 1 daughter: Maria Brown; 2 sisters: Anatol Major & Alfreda; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.